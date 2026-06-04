Parliament to Finalize Rules for Ramaphosa Impeachment Inquiry Amid Legal Challenges

South Africa's Parliament will consider rules for the impeachment committee investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm theft. The committee, chaired by Rise Mzansi's Makashule Gana, will determine whether Ramaphosa faces impeachable offenses. Key issues include evidence handling and witness treatment, with Ramaphosa challenging the inquiry in court.

The South Africa n Parliament is set to deliberate on Thursday regarding the proposed rules that will govern its impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa . This inquiry aims to determine whether Ramaphosa committed impeachable offenses in connection with the theft of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm over six years ago.

The establishment of this committee marks a significant step in the political landscape, as it is the first impeachment committee to be formed by the National Assembly. On Monday, Rise Mzansi's Makashule Gana was elected as chairperson to lead the committee, a move that has drawn attention given the ruling African National Congress's (ANC) backing of the process despite internal tensions. The procedural framework for the inquiry is being developed under the shadow of a constitutional mandate.

While Parliament approved broad rules for a Section 89 inquiry in 2018, specific guidelines for how this committee should function are yet to be finalized. In a preliminary meeting two weeks ago, political parties were invited to submit proposals on the committee's operational modalities, including whether to appoint an evidence leader, how evidence will be collected, and how witnesses will be treated.

These proposals will be reviewed by a sub-committee before being recommended to the Rules Committee and ultimately the National Assembly for approval. The outcome of these discussions will shape the transparency and rigor of the proceedings. The context of this inquiry is further complicated by President Ramaphosa's legal challenge to the parliamentary report that triggered the investigation. Ramaphosa has filed a case in the Western Cape High Court, scheduled for early September, arguing that the report is fundamentally flawed.

Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament must proceed with the inquiry after lawmakers rejected the report's findings in 2022. This legal battle underscores the high stakes involved, as the inquiry could potentially lead to serious political consequences. The committee's work will be closely watched by both domestic and international observers, as it tests the robustness of South Africa's democratic institutions and their ability to hold the executive accountable





ewnreporter / 🏆 35. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Parliament Impeachment Inquiry Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Farm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parliament has a chance to get Phala Phala rightImpeachment committee’s real test is to resist political theatre over Ramaphosa

Read more »

FIC sticks to the rules amid pressure to reveal Phala Phala findingsWatchdog declines to discuss any Phala Phala probe as MPs renew scrutiny of Ramaphosa

Read more »

Gana appeals to Ramaphosa to appear before Phala Phala inquiryMakashule Gana addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa directly on Tuesday during debate on the budget of the Presidency, saying Parliament is constitutionally bound to exercise oversight over it.

Read more »

Opposition Parties Intensify Pressure on Ramaphosa Over Phala Phala Farm ScandalOpposition parties in South Africa's Parliament have renewed their attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm scandal, accusing him of using legal challenges to evade accountability and demanding a full investigation into the suspicious $580,000 transaction.

Read more »