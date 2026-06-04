Parliament to Consider Proposed Rules for Impeachment Inquiry

Parliament will consider the proposed rules that will guide its impeachment inquiry set up to determine whether President Cyril Ramaphosa faces impeachable offences related to US dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm more than six years ago.

Parliament will consider the proposed rules that will guide its impeachment inquiry set up to determine whether President Cyril Ramaphosa faces impeachable offences related to US dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm more than six years ago.

On Monday, Parliament elected Rise Mzansi's Makashule Gana as chairperson to lead the first Impeachment Committee to be established by the House. ANC backs impeachment committee as Ntuli rejects claims of feud with Mbalula While Parliament approved broad rules on the steps a Section 89 inquiry should follow back in 2018, it's still to be determined what the guidelines for how such a committee should function.

At a first meeting to review the house rules on impeachment two weeks ago, political parties were asked to submit proposals on how the Impeachment Committee should function. The sub-committee will consider those proposals before making recommendations to the Rules Committee for onward consideration by the National Assembly. These include whether the inquiry should have an evidence leader, how it will receive evidence and how witnesses will be treated.

Setting up the committee and how it will work comes against the backdrop of President Ramaphosa challenging the parliamentary report that has given rise to the inquiry. He has filed a case in the Western Cape High Court, set to be heard in early September, asserting that the report is fatally flawed. Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament must proceed with an inquiry after Parliament rejected the report's findings in 2022.

The proposed rules will guide the impeachment inquiry that will determine whether President Cyril Ramaphosa faces impeachable offences related to US dollars stolen from his Phala Phala farm. The Impeachment Committee will consider proposals on how it should function, including whether it should have an evidence leader and how witnesses will be treated. The committee will make recommendations to the Rules Committee for onward consideration by the National Assembly.

President Ramaphosa has filed a case in the Western Cape High Court challenging the parliamentary report that gave rise to the inquiry, asserting that the report is fatally flawed. The Constitutional Court ruled last month that Parliament must proceed with an inquiry after Parliament rejected the report's findings in 2022





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