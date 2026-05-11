Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza to Revive Impeachment Proceedings Against President Cyril Ramaphosa

After the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala cash theft scandal, Parliament speaker Thoko Didiza has announced that she will kickstart the process to revive impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Didiza will formally table the independent panel report by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, provide a copy to President Ramaphosa, and initiate the constitution of an impeachment committee. The committee will consider the section 89 inquiry process as directed by the constitution and the rules of the national assembly. Parliament will communicate further details regarding the constitution, programming, and operational arrangements of the impeachment committee through appropriate parliamentary processes and announcements.

Parliament speaker Thoko Didiza has announced that she will kickstart the process to revive impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala cash theft scandal.

Didiza will formally table the independent panel report by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, provide a copy to President Ramaphosa, and initiate the constitution of an impeachment committee. The committee will consider the section 89 inquiry process as directed by the constitution and the rules of the national assembly. Parliament will communicate further details regarding the constitution, programming, and operational arrangements of the impeachment committee through appropriate parliamentary processes and announcements





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Parliament Thoko Didiza Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Cash Theft Scandal Constitutional Court Sandile Ngcobo Independent Panel Report Impeachment Proceedings Section 89 Inquiry Process Constitution Rules Of The National Assembly Constitutional Court Judgment National Assembly Subcommittee On The Review O Rules Committee Amendments Required National Assembly Rules Constitution Of An Impeachment Committee Constitutionally Required Fairly And Effectively Appropriate Programme Procedural Arrangements Time Frames And Institutional Support Measures

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