Despite a dispute over which MPs should serve on the committee, Parliament has stated that there are no delays to getting the Impeachment Committee operational. The EFF's concern that Wednesday's dispute would delay the committee from starting its business was addressed by Xaso, who stated that the contention does not affect the work of the Impeachment Committee.

Parliament says there are no delays to getting its Impeachment Committee operational, despite a dispute over which MPs should serve on the committee. The EFF 's concern that Wednesday's dispute would delay the committee from starting its business was addressed by Xaso , who stated that the contention does not affect the work of the Impeachment Committee .

The committee has been constituted, and the chair has been elected. The committee will sit the week after next to consider matters related to its functioning





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Parliament Impeachment Committee Disputes Mps Section 89 Inquiry DA ANC Freedom Front Plus Actionsa EFF Hlengwi Mkhaliphi Xaso

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