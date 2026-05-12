Parliament Moves Ahead with Impeachment Committee Despite Court Review Efforts

Legal experts say court attempts to block the Section 89 report cannot stop the National Assembly from forming an impeachment committee, reinforcing separation of powers and constitutional duties.

The legal dispute over the Section 89 Independent Panel Report does not have the power to block the Parliament's constitutional duty to start impeachment proceedings, according to legal analyst Nyoka.

He explained that the National Assembly can move forward with the creation of an impeachment committee and the associated steps required by the Constitution. Any attempt by the executive to prevent the legislature from performing its mandated functions would clash with the principle of separation of powers and would almost certainly be rejected by the courts. Nyoka pointed out that court orders are binding under Section 237 and must be complied with promptly.

He added that even if the president were to try to interdict the start of the impeachment process, such a move would be unlikely to succeed because the Constitution expressly directs the National Assembly to act in accordance with its provisions, and the executive branch cannot override that directive. Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza has already issued instructions to begin the formation of an Impeachment Committee that will examine the findings of the Section 89 inquiry.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed that the Speaker will provide guidance on the procedural framework that the committee will follow as it carries out its mandate. The upcoming committee is expected to review the evidence presented by the independent panel, assess whether the president's conduct meets the threshold for removal, and make recommendations on the next steps.

The process is being closely watched by both domestic and international observers, who see it as a critical test of South Africa's democratic institutions and the resilience of its constitutional checks and balances. While the political debate intensifies, technical details about website compliance were also raised during a recent parliamentary briefing. Officials clarified that non‑necessary cookies, which collect personal data for analytics, advertising, or embedded content, require explicit user consent before they can be deployed.

This reminder underscores the broader theme of accountability and transparency that is echoing through the impeachment discussions, as lawmakers emphasize the importance of adhering to legal standards in both governance and digital operations. The developments in Parliament are set to continue over the coming weeks, with the Impeachment Committee expected to convene soon and present its findings to the National Assembly for further action





SABCNews / 🏆 37. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Impeachment Section 89 National Assembly Separation Of Powers Constitution

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parliament initiates impeachment probe against Ramaphosa following Apex Court ruling In Bafana caseFollowing the Apex Court ruling that sparked the impeachment of former South African President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, the National Assembly in a resolution passed overnight is now initiating an impeachment inquiry into State President Cyril Ramaphosa. This development was made public by Parliament Speaker, Ms Naledi Pandor.

Read more »

Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza to Revive Impeachment Proceedings Against President Cyril RamaphosaAfter the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala cash theft scandal, Parliament speaker Thoko Didiza has announced that she will kickstart the process to revive impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Didiza will formally table the independent panel report by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, provide a copy to President Ramaphosa, and initiate the constitution of an impeachment committee. The committee will consider the section 89 inquiry process as directed by the constitution and the rules of the national assembly. Parliament will communicate further details regarding the constitution, programming, and operational arrangements of the impeachment committee through appropriate parliamentary processes and announcements.

Read more »

South Africa's Parliament Initiates Impeachment Process Against President Cyril RamaphosaThe text highlights the South African Parliament's decision to commence the impeachment process against President Ramaphosa following a ruling by the Constitutional Court. The court found that the National Assembly illegally obstructed an impeachment inquiry in 2022 concerning the Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, and ruled that the ANC's majority improperly blocked an investigation into the president's conduct related to the 2020 theft of foreign currency.

Read more »

Court ruling doesn't nullify Phala Phala findings: Public Protector - SABC NewsThe ConCourt found directives governing Parliament's impeachment process were unconstitutional.

Read more »