Parliament Impeachment Process Begins Over President Cyril Ramaphosa's Case Amid EFF Dispute

News that the Literacy initiative has expanded with a donation of 2,010 trolley libraries and braille books further expands further, following the Constitutional Court's ruling on the impeachment processes and concerns from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Literacy initiative expands further with a donation of 2,010 trolley libraries, including braille books to cater for different learner abilities. The Constitutional Court paved the way for an impeachment process after it ruled that the National Assembly acted unlawfully, relating to Parliament voting against a panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer regarding the Phala Phala farm robbery.

The EFF, which took the case to the Apex Court, has now written to Speaker Thoko Didiza seeking clarity on timelines and how the procedure will unfold.

"Look, we found that it was an injustice that parliament used its majority during the African National Congress to suppress the duty of Parliament to exercise oversight over the executive and accountability," Thambo said. If Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza does not respond timeously, they will consider taking the matter back to court





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Constitutional National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza Constitutional Court African National Congress Phala Phala Farm Robbery President Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Process EFF Duty Of Parliament To Exercise Oversight Over Supreme Court Of Appeal

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