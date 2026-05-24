Parliament is considering drafting interim rules for President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment committee inquiry to avoid delays in the matter relating to the theft of currency from his Phala Phala game farm. The subcommittee is currently reviewing the National Assembly rules and has the responsibility of drafting the rules to amend the guidelines on removing the president.

Parliament considers drafting interim rules for President Cyril Ramaphosa 's impeachment committee inquiry to avoid delays in the matter relating to the theft of currency from his Phala Phala game farm.

The subcommittee is currently reviewing the National Assembly rules and has the responsibility of drafting the rules to amend the guidelines on removing the president. The Constitutional Court has stripped parliament of its legal power to shield a president from facing an impeachment committee in a case where there is prima facie evidence of misconduct. Parliament's legal advisers have proposed avenues for drafting rules for the first impeachment inquiry against a president, including regulating the proceedings of the impeachment committee.

The subcommittee must consider several considerations including whether the impeachment committee would need a senior counsel to lead evidence in the inquiry, the summoning of witnesses, how documentary evidence should be brought before the committee and how to handle the evidence of witnesses and their questioning by MPs. The process described by the legal team means the impeachment committee would not start its work soon, with some MPs expressing their concerns and criticism towards the speed of the process.

Some MPs have proposed drafting interim rules for the impeachment committee to guide President Cyril Ramaphosa’s impeachment committee inquiry and avoid delays in the matter relating to the theft of currency from his Phala Phala game farm. The subcommittee could consider mirroring the rules for former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s impeachment proceedings to fast-track the process. The rules could be open to public comment although the drafting process might take months if the decision is made





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Parliament Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Committee Phala Phala Game Farm Interim Rules National Assembly Rules Constitutional Court Busisiwe Mkhwebane

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