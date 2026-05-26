Parliament Confirms 31‑Member Impeachment Committee Amid Phala Phala Scandal

South Africa’s Parliament has named a 31‑member commission to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa over alleged corruption. The panel, dominated by the ANC but featuring opposition parties, will examine the Phala Phala bribery case and decide whether to proceed with impeachment. The committee’s actions will be pivotal for the President’s political future and the country’s democratic integrity.

The Parliament of South Africa has confirmed the composition of the newly formed 31‑member Impeachment Committee designed to decide the fate of President Cyril Ramaphosa amid the Phala Phala scandal.

Speaker Thoko Didiza announced the roster on Monday after political parties met a May 22 submission deadline to nominate their representatives. The highest‑represented group on the panel is the African National Congress (ANC), which has pledged nine MPs. Their lineup, led by Doris Mpapane, also includes Xola Nqola, Soviet Lekganyane, Faith Muthambi, Boyce Maneli, Lusizo Makhubela and Mika Mahlaule.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) contributed five members: parliamentary leader George Michalakis, chief whip Glynnis Breytenbach, Baxolile Nodada, Karabo Khakhau and Nazley Sharif. Beyond the ANC and DA, the independent‑political MK party has added John Hlophe, Mmabatho Mokoena‑Zondi and Khanyisile Litchfield‑Tshabalala to the committee. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also entered the fray, nominating its party leader Julius Malema and Omphile Maotwe.

A diverse array of smaller parties is represented as well including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Rise Mzansi, Bosa, Alternative Taxi‑Motos, Al Jama‑ah, National Coloured Congress and United Africans Transformation. Parties such as GOOD and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) declined to participate, citing the dual roles of their sole MPs in executive positions.

The committee’s first assembly date and the appointment of a chairperson remain undecided, especially as President Ramaphosa has re‑opened a judicial review of the Section 89 Independent Panel Report – the cornerstone document that underpins the impeachment case. This legal review followed a recent Constitutional Court decision that returned the Phala Phala report to Parliament, thereby keeping the impeachment process alive. The setting of this committee comes at a time when the scrutiny of the Phala Phala incident is intensifying.

The incident – a failed bribery attempt involving a state‑owned corporation – raised questions about integrity and governance at the highest levels of government. By establishing a broad, multi‑party committee, Parliament aims to ensure that any decision regarding the President is made through a transparent, inclusive and democratic process. Observers note that the composition reflects South Africa’s political landscape, with the ANC’s significant presence juxtaposed against a host of opposition parties.

The final outcomes of the committee’s investigations will hold crucial implications for the country’s political future, constitutional safeguards, and the rule of law. The quiet, yet powerful, deliberations that are now set to commence will be closely watched by citizens, analysts and international observers alike as they determine whether the President will be held accountable or will continue to carry out his duties





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South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Phala Phala Scandal Parliament

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