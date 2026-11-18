The Economic Freedom Fighters successfully blocked Gareth Newham from addressing a parliamentary committee, arguing that ministers' advisors lack executive authority to account to the legislature.

A dispute over parliamentary protocol and executive authority halted proceedings at a key committee meeting involving the South African police's strategic reform initiatives. The Economic Freedom Fighters intervened to prevent Gareth Newham, a special advisor to Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia, from delivering technical briefings to committee members.

Committee Blocks Advisor From Technical Briefing

The core issue centered on whether a ministerial advisor possesses the legal and political mandate to answer questions from Parliament. Muzi Khoza, a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters, raised an immediate objection before Newham could begin his presentation. Khoza stated that the committee could not accept input from an advisor residing in a minister's private office.

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The objection was based on the principle that only officials with direct executive authority are empowered to account for their actions to the legislature. Khoza emphasized that advisors do not hold this executive status and therefore lack the standing to be held accountable by parliamentary bodies during official hearings.

Chairperson Rules To Uphold Legislative Protocol

Committee Chairperson Ian Cameron agreed with the political position raised by the Economic Freedom Fighters. He ruled in favor of the objection to avoid setting a precedent that would allow non-executive staff to bypass established accountability structures. This decision prioritized the strict separation between ministerial advisory roles and executive parliamentary responsibilities.

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Cameron's ruling meant that Newham was excluded from the session entirely. Only senior police officials, who hold direct executive positions within the National Police Service, were permitted to brief the members. This strict adherence to protocol ensured that only those with direct command authority could provide technical insights into the police reset agenda.

Newham's Role In Police Reform Strategy

Despite being barred from the hearing, Gareth Newham remains a central figure in the development of the new policing strategy. As Firoz Cachalia's special advisor, he has been directly involved in conceptualizing and drafting the reforms intended to overhaul the country's policing system.

Newham was expected to be the first witness to provide the committee with technical details regarding the reset agenda. His absence from the briefing marked a significant departure from standard procedures, highlighting the tension between technical expertise and political authority in government communications.

Implications For Future Committee Hearings

The outcome of this dispute has immediate implications for how future committee hearings will manage witness eligibility. The ruling reinforces the stance that advisory roles, while influential in policy drafting, do not confer the power to answer to Parliament. This ensures that accountability remains with those who hold executive office.

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Minister Firoz Cachalia continues to support the implementation of the police reform strategy, including the appointment of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the head of the Hawks. However, the method of communicating these strategic shifts to legislative bodies is now subject to stricter scrutiny regarding executive authority and procedural compliance.