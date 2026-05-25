Parliament appoints members to impeachment committee for revived Phala Phala case

South Africa's National Assembly names MPs from multiple parties to a 31‑member impeachment committee that will examine the Phala Phala foreign‑currency theft allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa after a Constitutional Court ruling revived the section‑89 process.

South Africa’s National Assembly is moving forward with the formation of an impeachment committee to examine the revived Phala Phala case involving President Cyril Ramaphosa .

Speaker Thoko Didiza confirmed that she has received the lists of Members of Parliament put forward by the various political parties. The deadline for submissions was May 22, and all parties complied except the African National Congress, which announced that its slate would be delivered during the weekend following the deadline.

The ANC’s nine nominated MPs are Dorries Mpapane, Xola Nqola, Soviet Lekganyane, Faith Muthambi, Cameron Dugmore, Dikeledi Direko, Buti Manamela, Godfrey Mahlaule and Lusizo Makhubela, with Joy Maimela named as the party’s alternate member. The Democratic Alliance has put forward five representatives: George Michalakis, Baxolile Nodada, Glynnis Breytenbach, Karabo Khakhau and Nazley Sharif.

The MK party submitted three names – John Hlophe, Seeng Mmabatho Mokoena‑Zondi and Khanyisile Litchfield‑Tshabalala – while smaller formations also put forward candidates, including Marlon Daniels (PA), Wouter Wessels (FF Plus), Lerato Ngobeni (ActionSA), Steve Swart (ACDP), Nqabayomzi Lawrence Kwankwa (UDM) and Makashule Gana (Rise Mzansi). Additional nominees are Mmusi Maimane (Bosa), Vuyolwethu Zungula (ATM), Imraan Ismail‑Moosa (Al Jama‑ah), Fadiel Adams (NCC) and Wonderboy Mahlatsi (UAT).

The Parliamentary Monitoring Group (PMG) and the Good party both indicated they would not take part in the committee because each of them only has a single MP in the Assembly, who also holds an executive portfolio. The committee’s composition reflects a careful balancing act between proportional representation and the desire to give smaller parties a meaningful voice.

Parliament has stipulated that the body will contain 31 members, a figure arrived at after extensive consultation on the need for inclusivity and fairness. The formation of the committee follows a landmark judgment by the Constitutional Court, which overturned an earlier parliamentary decision to halt the impeachment process.

The court ordered that the Phala Phala dossier be referred to an impeachment committee, thereby reviving the section‑89 procedure that allows Parliament to consider the removal of a President on the grounds of serious misconduct. The Phala Phala matter centers on the alleged theft of foreign currency from President Ramaphosa’s farm in the Limpopo province in 2020 and the subsequent handling of the incident by the President’s office and law‑enforcement agencies.

Critics have long argued that the case raises questions about the President’s integrity and the transparency of the government’s response. Supporters of Ramaphosa, however, contend that the allegations are politically motivated and that the President has cooperated fully with investigations.

With the impeachment committee now set to convene, the issue is poised to dominate South African political discourse in the coming weeks, testing the resilience of the nation’s democratic institutions and the capacity of its Parliament to hold the highest office accountable





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Committee Phala Phala Case South African Parliament Constitutional Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delays in ANC's names submission risk holding up Phala Phala impeachment committeeThe ANC has missed the deadline for parties to submit their nominations to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, and its leaders are clashing over who should be deployed. The delays and internal disputes might jeopardize the work of the committee.

Read more »

African Ambassadors Boycott South Africa's Africa Day Event Over Concerns for Safety of Non-localsAfrican ambassadors plan to boycott the country's main Africa Day event in North West tomorrow due to concerns about the safety of their citizens, who have been harassed, assaulted, and made to produce documents showing their legal residency in South Africa.

Read more »

South Africa Stuns Africa Ambassadors with Dramatic Boycott of Africa Day CelebrationAfrican ambassadors have unexpectedly boycotted South Africa’s official Africa Day celebrations in Moruleng, North West, citing fears for the safety of foreign nationals amid a surge in anti-immigrant militancy. The boycott is a stinging rebuke to Pretoria’s efforts to downplay recent xenophobic marches and attacks.

Read more »

Ambassadors Boycott Africa Day Event in South Africa Over Safety ConcernsAfrican ambassadors have decided to boycott the South Africa's main Africa Day event due to fears for the safety of non-locals. The decision was prompted by the keynote speaker being PA leader Gayton McKenzie, who has made statements about illegal immigrants. Would you like to comment on this issue?

Read more »