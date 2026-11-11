Parks Tau Weighs Appeal After High Court Quashes Sizekhaya Lottery Contract

Trade Minister Parks Tau considers appealing a High Court ruling that voided the Sizekhaya National Lotteries Commission contract amid performance disputes and legal challenges.

South African Trade Minister Parks Tau is currently evaluating his legal options after the High Court in Pretoria recently set aside the national lottery operating contract awarded to Sizekhaya Holdings. The court's decision came after it disagreed with the procedural steps taken by the minister during the appointment process, casting a shadow over the future of the license holder.

Legal Review and Ministerial Discretion

Tau informed Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Trade on Tuesday that he is still applying his mind regarding whether to appeal the judicial ruling. The minister faces pressure to justify his actions as the legal battle continues, with the board of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) publicly supporting his stance. Board chairperson Tembinkosi Bonakele stated that Tau did not act outside his powers nor deviate from previous court rulings concerning a minister's discretion in awarding tender contracts.

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Performance Metrics and Revenue Shortfalls

The National Lotteries Commission's executive manager, Tintswalo Nkuna, revealed significant underperformance metrics for Sizekhaya since receiving its license in May 2025. Data presented to MPs indicates that ticket sales generated between June 2025 and September 2026 totaled R2.1 billion, falling short of the anticipated R3.5 billion target. This represents a 39 percent shortfall against the original bid proposal and a 21.7 percent deviation below the revised forecast submitted in their business plan.

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Stakeholder Defense and Probity Concerns

Despite the financial miss, Nkuna noted that the NLC anticipated potential revenue dips due to player skepticism following a change in operators. Meanwhile, unsuccessful bidders including former operator Ithuba challenged the tender award, citing alleged political links among Sizekhaya shareholders. KZN businessman Tembe denied claims of cronyism after Sizekhaya secured the license, while the court made no formal finding on the company's probity during the recent hearing.

Operational Continuity and Future Steps

Sizekhaya will continue to manage the national lottery operations for at least the next year while the final legal battles are resolved. The NLC remains closely monitoring weekly share distributions from ticket sales as the situation unfolds. Parliamentary members like Democratic Alliance MP Toby Chance questioned why the board did not push back earlier, but Bonakele maintained that Tau was entitled to appoint advisors to review factors such as Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment compliance and game definitions.