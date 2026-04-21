Parkrand Teenager Nontokozo Nkosi Seeks Community Support in Miss Teen Universe SA Journey

Miss Pre-Teen Charm South Africa winner Nontokozo Nkosi calls for local support as she pursues her aspirations in the Miss Teen Universe South Africa pageant.

Parkrand local Nontokozo Nkosi has embarked on an inspiring journey as she continues to climb the ranks in the Miss Teen Universe South Africa (MTUSA) pageant. The young, ambitious model recently achieved a significant milestone in her burgeoning career when she was crowned Miss Pre-Teen Charm South Africa. This crowning moment took place during the seventh annual edition of the prestigious pageant held in Polokwane this past March.

For Nontokozo, this accolade is not merely a title but a testament to her dedication and the culmination of months of hard work, preparation, and passion for the performing arts and community service. As she steps into this new chapter, she is eager to use her platform to amplify her voice and serve as a beacon of hope for other young girls in her community. Navigating the demands of academic life alongside the rigorous schedule of a pageant contestant requires a unique level of discipline. Nontokozo notes that balancing her schoolwork with her personal development goals and pageant commitments has been a transformative experience. She describes the journey as a catalyst for her maturity, providing her with a renewed sense of purpose and academic motivation that transcends the beauty industry. By participating in the Miss Teen Universe SA program, she has gained access to mentorship and personal growth opportunities that have strengthened her identity. She firmly believes that this platform serves as an essential stepping stone, helping her transition from a dedicated student into a confident, empowered young woman who is ready to tackle the challenges of the modern world with poise and grace. Looking ahead, Nontokozo is focusing her energy on upcoming community initiatives and the next pivotal phases of the competition. However, she recognizes that such a journey requires significant resources to cover expenses related to travel, wardrobe, professional coaching, and event participation. Consequently, she is reaching out to the Parkrand community and well-wishers to support her mission. She believes that local backing is instrumental in helping her represent her home region with pride on larger stages. By investing in her growth, supporters are not just funding a pageant entry, but are also investing in the future of a leader who is committed to social change. Interested individuals or businesses who wish to assist Nontokozo with sponsorship, donations, or moral support are encouraged to contact her mother, Sibusisiwe, at 079 066 5775 or via email at Sibusisiwedhlamini5812@gmail.com. Every contribution serves to bolster her efforts as she aspires to become a transformative role model and an inspiration to the youth across the nation





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nontokozo Nkosi Miss Teen Universe SA Parkrand Youth Empowerment Beauty Pageant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Bail application of suspended Fannie Nkosi resumes, with the state opposing his release.

Read more »

Madlanga Commission: Suspended Tshwane CFO Mnisi grilled over Sergeant Nkosi's tender listOne of the companies, Ngaphesheya, is owned by Nkosi’s brother.

Read more »

Bail hearing for Fannie Nkosi to continueNkosi was arrested during a raid at his home earlier in April by the Madlanga Commission task team.

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga maintains that Gareth Mnisi was co-operating with Fannie Nkosi on tenders

Read more »

Court reserves judgment on Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s bail applicationThe state argued that the strength of the evidence and minimum sentence facing Nkosi were sufficient motivation for him to evade prosecution

Read more »

Fannie Nkosi to remain in custody until WednesdayNkosi returned to the Pretoria North Magistrates Court on firearms-related cases after seven guns were found at his home during a raid earlier this month.

Read more »