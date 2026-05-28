The Parkrand Goju Karate Academy earned 59 medals at the WUKF South African National Championships and Afro‑Asia Open, showcasing their talent in multiple disciplines and setting sights on the upcoming World Championships in Romania. Meanwhile, local journalist Jani returns to her community at Benoni City Times, spotlighting regional stories.

While many were enjoying a peaceful break over the long holiday weekend, the 38‑strong team from Parkrand's Goju Karate Academy stepped onto the stage at the World Union of Karate Federations (WUKF) South African National Championships and Afro‑Asia Open in Gqeberha.

The event attracted a staggering crowd of over a thousand athletes representing not only South Africa but also distant regions such as Scotland, Reunion, Mauritius, Namibia and the United States of America. From the first round, the magnitude of competition was evident, with newcomers and seasoned fighters alike vying across multiple disciplines. Hard work, strategic training camps, and unwavering dedication paid off as the Parkrand squad amassed an impressive haul of 59 medals.

Among those trophies were 25 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze, a testament to the depth of talent cultivated at the dojo. In a series of high‑stakes matches, the athletes competed in individual kata, team kata, individual kumite, rotational team kumite, ippon kumite, and both short and long‑sword kobudo. Each bout showcased not only technical precision but also the spirit of sportsmanship that the Academy has been building for years.

The medal count places Parkrand's Goju Karate Academy in the spotlight and sets a new benchmark for local athletes aiming to rise on the continental stage. The success at the National Championships and Afro‑Asia Open is just the beginning. With the competitive season in full swing, the Academy's eyes are already set on the 14th WUKF World Championships scheduled to take place in Romania this July.

Preparations include intensified conditioning cycles, international sparring sessions, and psychological coaching designed to sharpen focus under global scrutiny. The team's leadership believes that the exposure gained from competing against world‑class opponents will propel them further towards podium finishes at the world level. Beyond the sporting achievements, the Parkrand dojo continues to play a vital role in the community. Young students are introduced to the art of karate as a pathway to discipline, confidence, and respect for oneself and others.

The Academy collaborates with local schools and community centers, offering workshops that blend physical fitness with cultural education. By fostering a supportive environment, the dojo ensures that the values learned in the gym translate into positive contributions both inside and outside the ring. Inside the same community, Jani - a former student intern for the Boksburg Advertiser who began her journalism career in 2004 - returned to her roots after a brief hiatus to raise a family.

In 2022, she joined the Benoni City Times as a senior journalist. Her reporting focuses on capturing the stories of everyday people, bringing attention to local events and issues that often go unnoticed. Jani's work parallels the Community focus of the Parkrand Karate Academy, both demonstrating a commitment to uplifting their shared surroundings. Together, the stories of athletic triumph and journalistic passion illuminate the multifaceted nature of community engagement.

Whether through the rapid strikes of a karate match or the penned commentary of a local newspaper, the residents of Parkrand and Gqeberha are moving forward, crafting narratives of resilience, teamwork, and shared dreams. Their collective journey serves as an inspiration to all who aspire to make a difference within their own spheres.





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Karate WUKF Championships Community Sports Athletic Achievement Regional News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bedfordview learners selected for World Rowing U19 ChampionshipsMonths of dedicated training have paid off for four Ekurhuleni rowers who will represent South Africa in Bulgaria.

Read more »

Stiffer world champs qualifying standards: 20 out of 44 athletics events need SA recordsWorld Athletics has bumped up automatic qualifying entries for the world championships in Beijing next year, exposing a severe lack of depth in the sport locally.

Read more »

Deadly Fire at Kenyan Girls' School Dormitory Claims 16 LivesA fire in a girls' dormitory at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County, Kenya, killed 16 children and hospitalized 79 others. The incident occurred early Thursday and has prompted national mourning, with officials investigating the cause amid a history of school fires in the country.

Read more »