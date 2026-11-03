Paris Saint-Germain Demolish Villarreal With Six-Goal Victory

Paris Saint-Germain inflicted a historic six-zero defeat on Villarreal in the Champions League, showcasing rapid scoring prowess despite key player absences.

Paris Saint-Germain delivered a commanding performance on Tuesday night, dismantling Villarreal with a resounding six-goal margin at the Estadio de la Ceramica. The reigning European champions opened the scoring in the ninth minute and continued their relentless assault, securing a perfect record in this season's Champions League campaign. This victory highlights the club's continued dominance on the continental stage despite significant injury concerns affecting their starting lineup.

The French side set a new benchmark for speed in European competition by becoming the fastest team to score four goals in a match. They achieved this milestone within just seventeen minutes of the kickoff, overwhelming the Spanish hosts with intense pressing and clinical finishing. This rapid start not only shocked the Villarreal defense but also established an early psychological advantage that persisted throughout the ninety minutes.

Also read Can PSG win a third straight Champions League without injured Kvaratskhelia?

Rapid Scoring Records Shattered

Joao Neves broke the deadlock from close range in the ninth minute, providing the initial spark for Paris Saint-Germain's offensive surge. Desire Doue quickly doubled the lead, capitalizing on catastrophic defensive errors by Villarreal. Senny Mayulu then completed the quartet of early goals, making it three-nil before Fabian Ruiz added a fourth. Ruiz extended the lead early in the second half with a stylish finish, bringing the total to five before the final blow was struck.

Key Absences Do Not Deter Domination

Paris Saint-Germain achieved this comprehensive victory while missing several star players due to injuries and suspensions. The team is likely without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the previous victory over Barcelona. Additionally, Ousmane Dembele, captain Marquinhos, and Nuno Mendes were absent from the squad, forcing the coaching staff to rely on emerging talent and existing depth.

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Despite these absences, the Ligue one leaders have maintained an unblemished run of ten consecutive wins across all competitions. Under the guidance of manager Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain has scored twenty goals in their four Champions League matches so far. They remain the only team in the current tournament with maximum points, demonstrating a level of consistency and offensive firepower that few opponents can match.

Teenage Debutant Completes Historic Rout

Seventeen-year-old David Boly came on as a substitute for Achraf Hakimi and made an immediate impact by scoring his first senior goal. His strike completed the six-nil demolition, marking a memorable Champions League debut for the young full-back. The result stands as the worst home defeat ever recorded for a Spanish team in the history of the Champions League, emphasizing the sheer scale of Paris Saint-Germain's victory.

Tributes And Upcoming European Fixtures

Before the match commenced, a minute of silence was observed in tribute to Jesus de Miguel, a Tenerife player who passed away following a collision in a Spanish second-division match on Monday. This somber moment preceded a game that ultimately celebrated the sporting excellence of Paris Saint-Germain. Villarreal has now lost three of their four matches in Europe this season, leaving them with only a single point from their previous eight fixtures in the league phase last year.

Paris Saint-Germain now turns its attention to the next phase of the competition, with upcoming fixtures against Roma and Aston Villa scheduled before the end of the calendar year. The club aims to lift the European Cup for a third consecutive season, a feat that would solidify their status as the premier force in modern football. Their ability to overcome injuries and maintain such high performance levels suggests they are well-positioned to achieve this ambitious goal.