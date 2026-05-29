Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal set for historic Champions League final in Budapest

PSG and Arsenal will contest the 2026 Champions League final, the first ever between French and English clubs, with both sides boasting impressive unbeaten runs and a rich history of encounters.

Paris Saint-Germain will meet Arsenal in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final, marking the eighth encounter between the two clubs in all competitions. Their head to head record is perfectly balanced with two wins each and three draws, but PSG have the edge in recent meetings, having beaten Arsenal both home and away in the semi‑finals of the 2024/25 campaign.

This final will be historic as the first major European final contested by clubs from France and England and only the fourth Champions League final to feature teams from two different capital cities, following Benfica versus Real Madrid in 1962, Real Madrid versus Partizan Belgrade in 1966 and Ajax versus Panathinaikos in 1971. PSG arrive in Budapest on the back of an unbeaten run in the last eleven knockout matches of the competition, recording nine victories and two draws.

Their 44 goals this season rank second in the history of a single Champions League edition, trailing only Barcelona's 45 in 1999/00. The French side have consistently faced English opposition, with more than half of their matches since the round of 16 last season coming against clubs from the Premier League.

In contrast Arsenal have been flawless in the current tournament, posting eleven wins and three draws while conceding just six goals in fourteen games, a defensive record unmatched in the knockout phase. They remain the only side yet to allow a goal from open play in any of the six knockout matches played so far. The final will also be notable for several broader trends.

It will be the sixth time in nine seasons that a Premier League team reaches the Champions League final, while LaLiga and Ligue 1 have each provided representatives in three separate finals during the same period. Historically the team that scores first has won the last eleven finals, and the last side to overturn a deficit was Real Madrid in 2014.

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest will host its first European Cup final, having previously staged the 2020 UEFA Super Cup and the 2023 Europa League final. PSG are the first club to reach back‑to‑back finals since Liverpool in 2018 and 2019 and will aim to become only the second team in the Champions League era to retain the title, a feat Real Madrid achieved with three consecutive wins from 2016 to 2018.

Since 2020 the Parisians have appeared in more finals than any other club, reaching three editions: a narrow loss to Bayern Munich in 2020, a comprehensive victory over Inter Milan in 2025, and now the 2026 showdown with Arsenal





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