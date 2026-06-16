Parents, Learners, Activists March for Urgent School Placements in Cape Town

More than 200 parents, learners, and community activists marched from the Western Cape Provincial Legislature to the Western Cape Department of Education’s offices on 15 June, demanding urgent school placements for children who have been out of school for months. The demonstration, held on the eve of Youth Day, called for increased learner capacity in disadvantaged communities and reforms to learner admission policies.

Singing struggle songs and carrying placards demanding education for their children, more than 200 parents, learners, and community activists marched from the Western Cape Provincial Legislature to the Western Cape Department of Education’s offices on 15 June, calling for urgent intervention as dozens of children have still not been placed in school, more than five months into the academic year.

Students and teachers marched to the offices of the Western Cape Premier and the Western Cape Education MEC on 15 June 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The demonstration, held on the eve of Youth Day, called for the urgent placement of learners who remain out of school, increased learner capacity in disadvantaged communities, and reforms to learner admission policies





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Western Cape Department Of Education School Placements Learner Capacity Admission Policies Youth Day

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