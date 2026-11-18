Paratus Group launches enterprise connectivity in Lesotho and Malawi, securing licenses for 500 million people across 16 African nations through advanced LEO and fiber infrastructure.

Paratus Group has officially opened new telecommunications operations in Lesotho and Malawi within the past month, marking a significant expansion of its pan-African footprint. The group provides enterprise connectivity solutions, including high-speed, low-latency low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services, backed by local technical expertise and the group's wider network infrastructure. Paratus Group now holds licences covering a potential population of 500 million people across 16 countries in sub-equatorial Africa, through its contiguous network. The new operating companies, together with continued network infrastructure investment and a growing range of connectivity solutions, further strengthen the group's integrated African network, which links businesses and telecommunications operators across African borders and to international markets.

Paratus Group Leverage Infrastructure Expansion

Paratus Group chief operations officer Marius van Vuuren says the group's expansion is about much more than entering new markets. "We're building a network that connects African businesses to the rest of the world. By combining our own infrastructure with the latest connectivity technologies and strong local operations, we can deliver reliable services wherever our customers need them." By combining our own infrastructure with the latest connectivity technologies and strong local operations, we can deliver reliable services wherever our customers need them. Recent infrastructure developments reinforce this strategy. In Tanzania, Paratus has established a new point of presence (PoP) at Wingu Data Center in Dar es Salaam, strengthening its East African network and supporting its Kigali-Mombasa (K2M) connectivity strategy. The PoP connects Tanzania to regional routes extending through East and Southern Africa and on to international markets.

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Strategic Fiber Investments In Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, the group has expanded its regional fibre infrastructure with the high-capacity Plumtree-Bulawayo route, part of a wider cross-border corridor designed to strengthen connectivity between Southern African markets. Using dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) technology, the infrastructure supports capacity of more than 1Tbit/s, with an initial equipped capacity of 800Gbit/s. Alongside these terrestrial network investments, Paratus continues to expand its LEO satellite connectivity, giving enterprises high-speed, low-latency services in areas where traditional infrastructure is limited. These services complement the group's fibre network, extending connectivity into remote and underserved locations while supporting business continuity and network resilience.

Meeting High Bandwidth Demands

Van Vuuren adds, "Africa's connectivity needs are developing fast. Businesses want greater reliability, more flexibility and seamless connectivity across borders. Our continued investment in infrastructure and new technologies means we can meet those needs through one network and one trusted partner." Paratus Group is a leading pan-African telecommunications and network services provider focused on delivering Africa's quality network. The group operates in 16 countries across sub-equatorial Africa, with international points of presence in Europe, the UK and the US. This strategic positioning allows the company to offer robust cross-border solutions that cater to the growing digital demands of enterprises operating within the region.

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Extending Reach To Underserved Markets

The integration of LEO satellite services with existing fiber optic networks represents a critical move to bridge the digital divide across the continent. By leveraging low-Earth orbit technology, Paratus Group ensures that remote areas receive the same high-speed connectivity as major urban centers. This approach supports the broader goal of linking African businesses to international markets, facilitating trade and communication regardless of geographical challenges. The expansion into Lesotho and Malawi demonstrates a commitment to serving both established and emerging markets within the sub-equatorial region.

Future Connectivity And Regional Growth

The continued investment in infrastructure and new technologies positions Paratus Group to meet the evolving needs of African businesses. With licenses covering 500 million people, the group is well-equipped to handle the increasing demand for reliable and flexible connectivity. The establishment of new points of presence in key locations like Dar es Salaam further enhances the group's ability to provide seamless cross-border services. As the digital economy in Africa continues to grow, Paratus Group's integrated network will play a vital role in supporting business continuity and fostering economic development across the continent.