Paratus Group and Real Image Launch Starlink Enterprise in Lesotho

Paratus Lesotho joins Real Image to deliver Starlink high-speed internet and network solutions. The initiative aims to boost digital transformation and economic growth across the Kingdom.

Paratus Lesotho has officially commenced operations to provide high-speed internet services across the Kingdom of Lesotho. The new venture offers Starlink enterprise connectivity alongside comprehensive Paratus network solutions tailored for businesses and organizational clients. This strategic launch marks a significant expansion of the Paratus Group's footprint throughout the African continent. The move is designed to bring robust connectivity solutions that support greater digital participation to the territory.

Executive Leadership and Joint Venture Structure

Makali Lepholisa serves as the Managing Director of Paratus Lesotho, a joint venture established between Real Image Lesotho and the Paratus Group. Lepholisa brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience to the role, covering diverse fields such as customs modernisation, trade facilitation, business strategy, and stakeholder engagement. Her academic credentials include a master's in customs administration from Charles Sturt University in Australia, an MBA from Business School Netherlands, and a bachelor of commerce degree in accounting.

Also read Real Reform for ECD Presses Municipal Candidates Ahead of 2026 Elections

Her extensive career involves working with governments, regional institutions, development partners, and the private sector. She has led projects specifically aimed at promoting economic growth, digital transformation, and cross-border trade. Lepholisa has contributed to trade facilitation and national single window programmes, which allow traders to submit customs and trade documents through a single portal. She has supported regional initiatives through organizations such as the Southern African Development Community, the World Bank, and the UN Development Programme.

Enterprise Solutions and Infrastructure Expansion

The new service offering explicitly combines high-speed satellite internet with local technical and customer support infrastructure. By integrating Starlink enterprise connectivity with Paratus network solutions, the company targets businesses and organizations seeking reliable telecommunications. This partnership leverages the Paratus Group's existing expertise and track record in other countries to enhance local capabilities. The initiative focuses on providing innovative technology solutions that meet the specific needs of the Lesotho market.

Advertisement

Leigh Lepholisa emphasizes the excitement surrounding the opportunities for Paratus Lesotho to support the country's social and economic development. Her strategy is centered on accelerating digital connectivity and expanding access to world-class telecommunications services. The deployment of these services is expected to facilitate more efficient communication and data transfer for local enterprises. This infrastructure development aligns with broader goals of integrating Lesotho into global digital networks.

Impact on Digital Transformation and Economy

The introduction of Starlink and Paratus solutions directly addresses the need for reliable internet access in the region. High-speed connectivity is a critical component for modern business operations and digital participation in the global economy. By backing these services with local support teams, Paratus Lesotho aims to ensure consistent service quality and rapid technical assistance. This approach reduces barriers for businesses that require stable, high-bandwidth connections for their operations.

Makali Lepholisa's background in customs modernisation and trade facilitation positions the company to support cross-border trade efficiency. The national single window programmes she helped implement demonstrate her understanding of how digital tools streamline complex logistical processes. Expanding access to advanced telecommunications supports these efforts by enabling faster and more reliable data exchange. This technological upgrade is anticipated to contribute significantly to the social and economic development of the Kingdom of Lesotho.