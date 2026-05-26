Pape Gueye named 2025/26 LaLiga MVP, highlighting African rise in Spanish football

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye earned the 2025/26 LaLiga MVP award after a standout season with Villarreal, securing 38% of votes from African fans and journalists, and underscoring the growing impact of African talent in LaLiga.

Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye was crowned the 2025/26 LaLiga MVP in a ceremony held in Lagos, Nigeria, marking a historic moment for African footballers in Spain's top flight.

The award, presented by LaLiga in partnership with Sporty Group, recognised Gueye as the best African player in LaLiga EA Sports for the season, after he gathered 38 percent of the combined vote from a panel of twenty‑five seasoned journalists and thousands of fans across Sub‑Saharan Africa. His rivals, Ghana's Iñaki Williams of Athletic Club and Ivory Coast's Nicolas Pépé, also of Villarreal, received 24 percent and 22 percent respectively, underscoring the depth of talent that the continent now contributes to the league.

The voting process was conducted through the MILIGA Fan Zone, a digital platform that saw participation swell by more than 150 percent compared with the previous year, reflecting a growing engagement of African supporters with the Spanish competition. Gueye's accolade caps a second season in which he has been a linchpin in the Villarreal midfield, helping the Yellow Submarine secure a consecutive Champions League berth.

The 27‑year‑old's blend of defensive solidity, intelligent ball distribution and occasional forward thrust has drawn plaudits from teammates, coaches and commentators alike. In his acceptance speech, Gueye expressed profound pride in representing Senegal and the wider African football community, noting that the award was the first individual honor of his professional career. He thanked the club's staff, his teammates and the fans who cast their votes, emphasizing that personal triumphs are inevitably shared with the collective that supports them.

The ceremony also featured LaLiga legends Alex Song and Geremi Njitap, whose presence highlighted the generational link between past African pioneers in Europe and the new wave of talent emerging today. The recognition of Gueye aligns with a broader narrative of increasing African influence within LaLiga.

Sporty Group's Brand Director Miguel Puche praised the midfielder's performances as a testament to the quality, character and impact of African players in the league, while LaLiga Africa Managing Director Tresor Penku highlighted the surge in fan voting as evidence of the deepening bond between the continent and Spanish football. Gueye joins an elite roster of past Sporty LaLiga MVPs, which includes Iñaki Williams (2024, 2025), Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze (2023) and Morocco's Yassine Bounou (2022).

His success not only celebrates an individual's excellence but also signals the rising stature of African athletes in Europe's premier competitions, a trend that is likely to inspire the next generation of players across the continent





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