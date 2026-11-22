Paolo Bulgari, who expanded the family jewelry brand into a global powerhouse before selling to LVMH for $5 billion in 2011, has died at 89.

Paolo Bulgari, the Italian jeweller instrumental in transforming his family's business into a global luxury powerhouse, has died at the age of 89. The news was reported by several news agencies on Saturday, citing a statement from his family that was confirmed by the Bulgari company. The brand is currently part of the French LVMH group, which acquired majority control of the company over a decade ago.

Bulgari's Global Expansion Strategy Under Leadership

Paolo Bulgari served as the chair of the company from 1984 and oversaw decades of significant growth. He was credited with expanding the famed Roman jeweller into a global luxury group with a presence in major world capitals including New York, Paris, and Geneva. The flagship brand, Bvlgari, which uniquely uses the classical Latin V in place of U, diversified its operations beyond its original jewellery roots.

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Under his leadership, the business expanded into watches, perfumes, accessories, and hotels. This strategic diversification was built on the house's bold use of coloured gemstones and its distinctive Italian style. Paolo's vision helped the brand achieve international recognition and solidify its position in the high-end market.

Key Stakeholders and Historical Family Context

Born in Rome in 1937, Paolo Bulgari was the grandson of Sotirios Voulgaris. Sotirios was a Greek silversmith from the Epirus region who left Greece and settled in Italy. He founded what would become the Bulgari jewellery house in the late 19th century, with the family subsequently Italianising its surname to Bulgari.

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Paolo initially studied law before joining the family business in 1960. He developed a reputation as one of the industry's leading experts in precious stones. He worked alongside his brother, Nicola, and later his nephew, Francesco Trapani, to drive the company's evolution. This collaborative leadership model was central to the brand's sustained success.

Celebrity Endorsements and Brand Legacy

The designs created during Paolo's tenure became favourites of numerous film stars and royalty. Notable wearers included Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Sophia Loren, and Audrey Hepburn. More recent celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie have also been associated with the brand's creations.

Despite his association with immense wealth and glamour, friends and colleagues recalled Paolo as a reserved man who stood nearly 2m tall. He remained deeply connected to the company's roots, sometimes serving customers at the historic Via Condotti boutique in Rome. He would occasionally introduce himself simply as a salesman to stay grounded.

Strategic Sale to LVMH and Future Implications

The Bulgaris sold control of their Milan-listed company to French luxury group LVMH in 2011. The deal was valued at approximately $5bn and marked the end of more than a century of family control. Paolo later described the decision to sell as painful but necessary to secure the company's future and protect thousands of employees.

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LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault commented on the passing of Paolo Bulgari on Saturday. He stated that Paolo had played a pivotal role in the success of the Bulgari brand. Arnault noted that Paolo preserved and embodied the brand's Italian spirit and its deeply rooted Roman heritage. According to Italian media, Paolo continued sketching jewellery designs almost until the end of his life.