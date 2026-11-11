Panyaza Lesufi Rules Out ANC Presidential Bid, Gauteng Premier Focuses on Party Rebuilding

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi clarifies his stance on the upcoming ANC leadership race, prioritizing party unity and renewal over potential presidency bids.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has firmly stated his unavailability to run for the ANC presidency, citing a focus on rebuilding the party ahead of the 56th National Elective Conference in December 2027. In response to speculation surrounding his presidential ambitions, Lesufi emphasized his commitment to ANC unity and renewal, stressing that 'our priority is also the unity of the alliance and progressive formations.'

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's Stance on ANC Presidency

In a statement, Lesufi clarified that he had consistently expressed his unwilliness to take on the responsibility of ANC presidency. Despite his years of dedication to politics since the age of 13, Lesufi underscored that he would not be leaving politics, emphasizing 'I'm an activist in and out and will never leave the ANC; that's another important aspect.'

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