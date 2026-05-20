Pandey, Powell Win for KKR in Thriller Against Mumbai

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling victory by four wickets after restricting the Mumbai Indians to 147-8 in their Tata IPL encounter at Eden Gardens. Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell were the top scorers for KKR.

Manish Pandey (45) and Rovman Powell (40) top-scored for the Kolkata Knight Riders as they stumbled and stuttered to a four-wicket victory after restricting the Mumbai Indians to a distinctly modest 147-8 after choosing to bowl first in their Tata IPL match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Mumbai collapsed to 41-4 in the first 5.3 overs with Australian allrounder Cameon Green claiming 2-23 in three overs and seamer Saurabh Dubey (2-34) taking a brace of wickets each in the Power Play with Ryan Rickelton (6) top-edging a pull against Green and Naman Dhir (0) edging to ‘keeper Angkrish Raghuvani. Rohit Sharma (15) was handsomely caught by Green at deep midwicket off Dubey and Suryakumar Yadav (15) was bowled off an inside edge by the same man.

Tilak Varma’s rebuild (20 off 32 balls) was painful to watch but Corbin Bosch provided some desperately needed impetus with three fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 32 from 18 balls as eliminated Mumbai gave themselves an outside chance of a consolation victory after an hour’s delay for rain





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Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Eden Gardens Manish Pandey Triangle Spinners Seam Bowlers' Strike Rate In-Form Run-Chases Top Order Collapse Ashwin Twins Sepak Takraw Tournament

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