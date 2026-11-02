Pali Lehohla Warns SA Democracy Fragmenting Amid Mining Dependence

Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla warns that South Africa's democracy is fragmenting due to economic inequality and mining dependence at the Inclusive Growth Forum.

Dr Pali Lehohla delivered a stark warning at the annual Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation's Inclusive Growth Forum on Friday, October 31, stating that South Africa's democracy is currently fragmenting. The former Statistician-General of South Africa, who served until 2017, used four national censuses to present seventeen years of data revealing deep economic divides. He argued that current government policies are placing the nation on a trajectory toward having no future unless fundamental structural changes are implemented immediately.

Analysis Of Economic Inequality Data

Lehohla presented damning statistical evidence regarding wealth distribution among South Africa's racial groups. He highlighted that only 13.7 percent of black people have reached the top income quintile, compared to 73 percent of white people. He described this disparity as utterly unjust and noted that even if society were to pivot its perspective over centuries, the structural inequality would remain unchanged without radical policy shifts.

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The forum took place in the Drakensberg region and was organized by former first lady Gugu Motlanthe. It attracted more than three hundred attendees, including political leaders, foreign representatives, and members of the business and media sectors. The event occurred at a critical political juncture, with municipal elections scheduled for the following week, which are expected to further erode the African National Congress's influence nationwide.

Government Performance And Mining Reliance

Lehohla directly challenged the narrative presented by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who had praised mining as South Africa's endowment. Godongwana admitted that the country is falling behind in exploration spending, noting that South Africa spent only two billion rands in 2024 compared to forty billion rands by Australia and Canada. He attributed the deficit to the destruction of institutions during the State Capture era under former president Jacob Zuma, which resulted in a five hundred seventy-five billion rand deficit.

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Lehohla criticized this reliance on the extractive sector as a continuation of a harmful economic model. He explained that the mining sector has acted as a siphon, extracting five point one trillion rands from the country over the past thirty years. This value is removed through the export of raw minerals and financial services, totaling a fourteen trillion rand outflow. He argued that this model accelerates the extraction of resources while failing to generate sustainable local economic growth.

Impact On Rural Communities And Labor

The statistician-general illustrated the human cost of this economic structure by describing the dynamics in places like Thabazimbi. He noted that women often subsidize men working in mines because wages are insufficient for survival. This dependency creates a dormitory economy where the area remains a hole in the ground rather than a thriving community. Lehohla stated that such conditions inevitably lead to labor unrest, citing the Marikana tragedy as a direct consequence of these systemic failures.

He emphasized that addressing issues like gender-based violence is impossible when women's labor and power are extracted through inadequate wages. The current system treats miners and their families as merchandise rather than citizens with rights. Lehohla argued that this performative political circus fails to deliver real power to villagers, allowing mercantile politicians to maintain control without solving root causes.

Election Forecasts And Political Accountability

Using the data tools he developed during his tenure at Statistics South Africa, Lehohla predicted that the ANC would poll thirty-six percent nationally in the upcoming local government elections. He insisted that accurate information must be placed in the hands of voters away from political manipulation. This transparency is necessary to change the current directorate currency and hold leaders accountable for their performance.

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Invoking the teachings of the eighteenth-century Bakoena chief Morena Mohlomi, Lehohla warned politicians of a failing test. He stated that leaders who do not know themselves, their people, or guarantee intergenerational value will fail. He concluded that the current situation is a result of past failures, and without recognizing this truth, the country will continue to suffer from fragmentation and inequality.