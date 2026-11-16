Crystal Palace have appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract, tasking the Dane with lifting the club off the bottom of the Premier League table.

Crystal Palace appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager on Monday, handing the Dane the daunting task of lifting the struggling club off the bottom of the Premier League table.

The former Brentford and Tottenham boss succeeds Pierre Sage, who was sacked last week after 16 games in charge. Frank has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park. The 53-year-old said it was an honour to take charge of what he called a fantastic football club.

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He added that Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League and that he will do everything he possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place. The Frenchman Sage was unable to build on the legacy of his predecessor Oliver Glasner, who oversaw the most successful period in the club's history.

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Palace Defeat History And Departures Hinder Sage

Glasner led the south London club to their first-ever major trophy, beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup in 2025, and won the UEFA Conference League last season. Sage paid the price after four straight league defeats left Palace at the bottom of the table. He was hindered by the departures of Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea and Daniel Munoz, who reunited with Glasner at Nottingham Forest.

Palace have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, shipping 24 goals in 10 matches. They will be hoping for an instant improvement as they prepare to face relegation rivals Coventry and Hull in their next two league games. Frank enjoyed great success during seven years at Brentford, leading the Bees into the top flight for the first time in 74 years in 2021 and establishing the club in the Premier League.

Frank Seeks Brentford Success At Palace

His work in west London earned the 53-year-old a move to Tottenham in June 2025 but he lasted just eight months as Spurs struggled. Palace hope Frank can rekindle the highs of his time at Brentford with similar resources at Selhurst Park. Palace chairman Steve Parish said he was delighted to be able to welcome Thomas to Crystal Palace.

Parish added that Frank has a proven track record of both creating winning teams and improving players, making him the perfect fit for the club. Frank said in a Palace statement that it is an honour to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic football club and that he is really, really looking forward to it.

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Frank Pledges Player Support And Commitment

He also said he will do everything he possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place and that he is really looking forward to meeting them.