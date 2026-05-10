Pakistani businessman shot and killed in shootout with police at Empangeni

A police spokesperson announced that a Pakistani national, working as a businessman in Hluhluwe, was shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police at Empangeni. A ransom of R2000,000 was demanded, which was to be dropped off at a specific location. The suspects, travelling in a bakkie, were confronted and a shootout ensued.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda announced that a Pakistani national working as a businessman in Hluhluwe, was shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police at Empangeni , Mpumalanga, on Saturday night.

According to the spokesperson, they had received a ransom demand for the amount of R2000,000, and the suspects, travelling in a bakkie, were confronted and a shootout ensued. A total of three suspects were involved, with one fatally wounded, while the others fled into bushes or the bushes





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Pakistani Kidnapped Ransom Demand Police Action Empangeni

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