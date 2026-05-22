Pakistan's Army Chief Arrives in Tehran for Mediation Efforts in Middle East War

Pakistan's powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, arrived in Tehran on Friday to mediate in the Middle East war between Iran and the United States. The war broke out on February 28 when the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran, and a ceasefire on April 8 halted the conflict. However, negotiation efforts, including historic face-to-face talks hosted in Islamabad, have so far failed to yield a lasting agreement.

TEHRAN - Pakistan 's powerful army chief arrived in Tehran on Friday, with Islamabad mediating as the Islamic Republic examines a new US proposal to end the Middle East war.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the visit did not necessarily mean we have reached a turning point or a decisive situation, as the disagreements between Iran and the United States were deep and extensive. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced hope of progress on ending the war, which broke out on February 28 when the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran.

A ceasefire on April 8 halted the conflict, but negotiation efforts, including historic face-to-face talks hosted in Islamabad, have so far failed to yield a lasting agreement. President Donald Trump had suggested weeks of stop-start negotiations to strike a permanent end to the war were teetering on the brink between a deal and renewed attacks. Pakistan's military said Munir had arrived in Tehran as part of ongoing mediation efforts.

It was welcomed by Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Pakistani counterpart Mohsin Naqvi. Naqvi visited Iran for the second time in a week on Wednesday and met President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. In recent days, many countries, both regional and non-regional, have been trying to help bring the war to an end...

However, Pakistan remains the official mediator. Pakistan, Iran's eastern neighbour, hosted in April the only direct negotiations between US and Iranian officials to take place since the war began. Munir was at the centre of the action during that round of talks, greeting both delegations on their arrival and displaying bonhomie with US Vice President JD Vance. Since then, the two sides have exchanged multiple proposals, with the threat of renewed war looming all along.

Iranian media had reported on Thursday that Munir had been due in Tehran that day in order to continue talks and consultations with Iranian authorities. On Friday, he said that Trump's disappointment with America's NATO allies over a lack of support in the Iran war would need to be addressed.

Rubio added that he told European countries they may have to come up with a Plan B to help force open the Strait of Hormuz if the war with Iran drags on. Tehran effectively closed the key shipping lane, through which large amounts of oil and gas usually travel, in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes launched in February.

The future of the Strait of Hormuz remains a key sticking point in negotiations, with fears growing that the global economy will be hit hard as pre-war oil stockpiles are depleted. European Union nations moved on Friday towards imposing sanctions on Iranian officials and others responsible for blocking the Strait. Baqaei also listed the situation in the Strait and a US blockade of Iranian ports as issues to be examined.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war with rocket fire at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes. Since a truce began on April 17, Israel has continued to launch strikes, carry out demolitions and issue evacuation orders in south Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah, which has also kept up attacks. Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,111 people in Lebanon since March 2.

The Israeli military also announced a separate airstrike that killed two people in an area in southern Lebanon where it is fighting Hezbollah. The United States on Thursday sanctioned nine Hezbollah-linked individuals it accused of obstructing the peace process in Lebanon, including two officers. By Afp Teams In Tehran And Islamaba





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