Zukiswa Mahabeni, former PA to Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, told the Gauteng High Court there was no money inside a paper bag containing a wig delivered by contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu at OR Tambo airport in 2019.

A former personal assistant to Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has disputed a key allegation in the corruption case against the former defence minister. Zukiswa Mahabeni insisted there was no money inside a paper bag containing a wig handed to her former boss at OR Tambo International Airport.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering linked to her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She is accused of soliciting R4.5 million in bribes, of which R2.1 million was allegedly paid in cash by defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders. Mapisa-Nqakula has denied all the charges. Mahabeni testified before the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

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She said she worked as Mapisa-Nqakula's PA while she was defence minister and later when she served as Speaker of Parliament. Her duties included managing the former minister's diary, travel and meeting arrangements, as well as occasionally handling personal errands. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the State's key witness, previously told the court that she delivered R300,000 in cash to Mapisa-Nqakula, concealed beneath a wig inside a paper bag, at the VIP lounge at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in February 2019.

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Airport Handover And Code Words

She said the minister was preparing to travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the time. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu also testified that she and Mapisa-Nqakula used code words such as impepho, indumba and wig when discussing requests for money. She said she packed R300,000 in cash into a paper bag and placed a wig on top to conceal the money before handing it to Mapisa-Nqakula at the airport's VIP lounge.

Mahabeni told the court she remembered the day and confirmed that she knew Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. She said that while they were preparing to travel, Mapisa-Nqakula told her that Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu would be arriving to deliver a wig. According to Mahabeni, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu arrived shortly before their departure and handed a paper bag to the minister in the open lounge. After speaking briefly, Mapisa-Nqakula passed the bag to Mahabeni, who placed it in her backpack.

Mahabeni said she was present while the two women spoke, but could not hear their conversation. Asked whether Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had entered the minister's private lounge, she replied: No, she never went in. Mahabeni described the paper bag as small, soft and foldable. She said she only opened it after they arrived at their destination.

Bag Contents And SarHap Branding

It was just a small bag. That's why I was able to fold it and place it in my backpack, she testified. She said she could feel that the bag was soft and recalled seeing its contents when she opened it. Asked whether she remembered the bag being branded with the name SarHap, as Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu had testified, Mahabeni said she had never noticed such branding.

I don't know. I never saw the bag that was written SarHap, so maybe I did not notice. I don't know, she said. She maintained that she remembered only the wig and did not recall seeing the SarHap branding.

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When asked directly whether the bag handed to Mapisa-Nqakula contained both a wig and cash, Mahabeni rejected the claim, saying: It felt soft. There was a wig, nothing else but a wig. There was no money in the bag. Mahabeni also testified about South African National Defence Force events attended by Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, including the 2018 Spousal Forum and Women in Defence events.

SANDF Spousal Forum Protocol

The State previously presented photographic evidence from the 2018 SANDF Spousal Forum, which it alleges shows Mapisa-Nqakula accepting a R250,000 cash bribe packaged inside a gift bag from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu. Mahabeni explained the protocol followed when the minister attended such functions. She said a protocol officer would receive Mapisa-Nqakula and escort her to a holding room, while the rest of her team waited outside. The minister would then be taken into the main venue.

Mahabeni said she accompanied Mapisa-Nqakula to the holding room during the 2018 Spousal Forum but did not enter it. After the event, the wife of former SANDF chief Solly Shoke handed a gift to Mapisa-Nqakula. Photographs were taken before the gift was handed to a protocol officer and then taken by intelligence personnel for security screening. Mahabeni said security retained the gift before the event concluded and Mapisa-Nqakula departed.

She added that she witnessed the gift being handed over but did not see it being screened by intelligence personnel, adding that Mapisa-Nqakula did not leave with it and that she saw no one enter the holding room. Mapisa-Nqakula has also challenged key parts of Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu's testimony, denying that she told the contractor she had only R6,000 in her bank account. In a separate development, an arrest warrant was stayed for Mapisa-Nqakula after she failed to appear in court.

Trial Postponement Due To Illness

The corruption trial was postponed to September 16 after she failed to appear in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria because she was ill.