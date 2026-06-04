Over R55,000 Raised for Funeral and Memorial Costs of Stellenbosch University Student Antonio Amelio Alec Britto

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help cover the funeral and memorial costs of Stellenbosch University student Antonio Amelio Alec Britto, who was found dead on Saturday morning at the bottom of a staircase near a food court on Merriman Avenue. The campaign has raised over R55,000 so far, with contributions going toward transportation costs, funeral, accommodation and memorial arrangements, as well as helping the students Britto set out to help in his mission.

Family and friends are mourning Stellenbosch University student Antonio Amelio Alec Britto . More than R55,225 has been raised through a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the funeral and memorial costs for Stellenbosch University student Antonio Amelio Alec Britto .

Britto, a 22-year-old fourth-year international relations student at the university, was found dead on Saturday morning at the bottom of a staircase near a food court on Merriman Avenue. The cause of death has not been declared. The campaign organiser, Tyron Adams, described Britto as a resilient and determined young man who worked tirelessly to achieve his goals despite financial hardships. Britto took on two jobs to support himself and continue his studies after recently losing his funding.

Contributions to the campaign will go toward transportation costs to help his family and friends get to and from Gauteng, as well as funeral, accommodation and memorial arrangements. Should the goal be reached, funds will also go towards helping the students he set out to help in his mission. Antonio was raised in Roodepoort by his single mother, who worked tirelessly to provide for him and his two siblings.

Her strength and sacrifice shaped Antonio into the resilient, compassionate and driven young man so many knew and loved. Raised in Roodepoort, Gauteng, by his single mother Yulandi Britto, he was remembered as a compassionate and driven young man who consistently excelled academically and personally. Antonio was a natural leader and served as vice-chairperson of QueerUS (2025/2026), where he was deeply committed to supporting and uplifting under-represented students.

He was an incredibly intelligent individual with a bright future ahead of him and his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him. Britto initially enrolled in music studies at Stellenbosch University before switching to political science and international studies. He was expected to graduate next year. The university's department of music said Britto was a valued former piano division student and chairperson of the former student society Musicultus.

According to the department, Britto remained closely involved in music activities after changing his field of study. Britto's musical talent emerged at a young age. In 2019, while a grade 10 pupil at Hoërskool Roodepoort, he competed in the National Performing Arts competition and was selected to represent South Africa at Talent America in New York.

He spent a month in the US and returned with several accolades, including first place for his performance, second place for one of his pieces and a special award as divisional winner in his age group. Remarkably, he had only been playing the piano for two years at the time. His leadership qualities were also evident throughout his school career, where he later served as head boy





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Stellenbosch University Antonio Amelio Alec Britto Crowdfunding Campaign Funeral Costs Memorial Arrangements

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