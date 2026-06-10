Over 119,000 South African Teachers Remain Unvetted as System faces Delays

Despite a 2023 mandate, more than 119,000 educators across seven provinces have not been vetted against the National Register for Sex Offenders, exposing critical administrative bottlenecks and raising serious concerns about learner safety.

Three years after the South African government initiated mandatory vetting of teachers against the National Register for Sex Offenders, a significant number of educators remain unchecked, spotlighting critical delays in safeguarding learners.

The process, involving the Departments of Basic Education and Justice, aims to ensure classrooms are free from individuals with histories of sexual offenses. Despite starting in 2023, over 119,000 teachers across seven provinces have yet to be vetted, a stark reminder of the systemic challenges hindering full implementation. Earlier reports indicated that only 19% of the nation's public school teachers had received clearance certificates, leaving the vast majority unvetted and raising alarms about child safety in educational settings.

Provincial education departments have cited multiple factors for the sluggish progress. Incomplete applications, missing signatures, and the time-intensive nature of obtaining Police Clearance Certificates from the South African Police Service (SAPS) are major contributors. These certificates alone can take between one and four months to process.

Additionally, verification steps including identity document checks, criminal profile reviews, and qualification assessments add layers of complexity. The Western Cape Education Department noted that applications not conforming to prescribed formats are returned to schools, creating a cycle of resubmission and delay. The North West Education Department pointed to slow processing by SAPS and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, exacerbated by resource constraints, electricity issues, and understaffing.

The Mpumalanga Department highlighted technical rejections and non-compliance with submission standards as further obstacles, while the Northern Cape confirmed it is still awaiting responses from both national entities. The vetting process cross-references two key registers: the National Register for Sex Offenders, managed by the Department of Justice, and the National Child Protection Register maintained by the Department of Social Development.

The former contains records of individuals convicted of sexual offenses against children and vulnerable persons, while the latter lists children under 18 in need of care and protection. When potential misconduct is identified, cases are referred to labour relations processes or the SAPS for criminal investigation. The Department of Basic Education has maintained that mandatory vetting for current employees began in 2023, with training for human resources practitioners conducted in late 2022.

However, the uneven provincial progress underscores the need for streamlined procedures, adequate resource allocation, and interdepartmental coordination to accelerate clearance and uphold the fundamental right to a safe learning environment for all South African children





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Teacher Vetting National Register For Sex Offenders Learner Safety South Africa Education Clearance Delays Department Of Basic Education SAPS

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