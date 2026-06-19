Over 1,200 Malawians Repatriated from South Africa Amid Xenophobic Violence

More than 1,200 Malawian men, women and children have arrived in Blantyre as part of a voluntary repatriation exercise from SA to escape violence and threats. The repatriation came after nearly two weeks of uncertainty at Sherwood Hall, where close to 10,000 Malawians sought refuge after being attacked, threatened and driven out of their homes.

More than 1,200 Malawi an men, women and children arrived in Blantyre as part of a voluntary repatriation exercise from SA to escape violence and threats.

Picture: Marriam Bashir, a mother of two from Mangochi who spent seven years building a life in South Africa, was among 661 Malawian nationals who arrived at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Thursday to escape violence and threats against foreign nationals. The Malawian government said the returnees include 92 children, among whom are triplets, two sets of twins and 34 expectant women, including Alice Amoni from Lilongwe.

Also among the group was Estele Charles, a mother of one who had lived in South Africa for five years. Government and humanitarian organisations are co-ordinating relief efforts for those who have returned to Malawi. The Malawian government said the returnees said they finally feel safe after facing life-threatening situations during the recent xenophobic attacks in SA.

The repatriation came after nearly two weeks of uncertainty at Sherwood Hall, where close to 10,000 Malawians sought refuge after being attacked, threatened and driven out of their homes. They were fleeing threats of violence, arrest and abuse by South Africans intent on driving illegal immigrants out of the country. The repatriation process started last Friday and several buses have departed since Saturday. Tensions ran high on Monday when Malawians camped at the hall grounds accused Ngizwe of provoking them.

The next day police had to again intervene when buses containing groups who had attended a Youth Day event stopped outside the encampment, chanting June 30 in an apparent provocation to the foreigners. On Wednesday, eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba said the municipality, in conjunction with the departments of home affairs, justice and constitutional development and the police, would implement a deportation process to fast-track the processing of Malawians at the encampment.

The municipality has activated an old drive-in site to alleviate pressure on the Sherwood site, improve conditions and enhance the co-ordinated management of affected individuals. He said the second site is a staging area intended to serve as an overflow site, reducing overcrowding at Sherwood and fast-tracking the deportation process. After concerns raised by North Beach residents, Xaba said the staging and processing facility for undocumented foreign nationals will not compromise the site's long-term development.

The facility is not intended to serve as a permanent accommodation centre and is being used primarily as a processing and transit hub supporting operations led by the departments of home affairs and justice, police and other relevant government stakeholders. The repatriation came after nearly two weeks of uncertainty at Sherwood Hall, where close to 10,000 Malawians sought refuge after being attacked, threatened and driven out of their homes.

They were fleeing threats of violence, arrest and abuse by South Africans intent on driving illegal immigrants out of the country. The repatriation process started last Friday and several buses have departed since Saturday. Tensions ran high on Monday when Malawians camped at the hall grounds accused Ngizwe of provoking them.

The next day police had to again intervene when buses containing groups who had attended a Youth Day event stopped outside the encampment, chanting June 30 in an apparent provocation to the foreigners. The repatriation exercise saw 1,260 Malawian nationals repatriated, with 560 of them arriving on Wednesday and 700 on Thursday. The government said the returnees include 92 children, among whom are triplets, two sets of twins and 34 expectant women, including Alice Amoni from Lilongwe.

Also among the group was Estele Charles, a mother of one who had lived in South Africa for five years. Government and humanitarian organisations are co-ordinating relief efforts for those who have returned to Malawi. The Malawian government said the returnees said they finally feel safe after facing life-threatening situations during the recent xenophobic attacks in SA.

In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs and international co-operation said eight buses carrying 560 Malawians under the voluntary repatriation exercise departed South Africa on Wednesday with 10 additional buses carrying 700 Malawians on Thursday. The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to provide the necessary consular support to those affected by the ongoing vigilante attacks targeting foreign nationals in some parts of South Africa





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malawi South Africa Xenophobia Repatriation Humanitarian Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Steps In to Assist Stranded Malawians in Durban with Buses for RepatriationFacing a growing humanitarian crisis with thousands of Malawian nationals sleeping outdoors in Durban, the Malawian government is struggling with the logistics of voluntary repatriation. Controversial preacher Shepherd Bushiri has pledged to deploy ten buses to assist in transporting stranded citizens back to Malawi, offering private support to alleviate pressure on state resources and improve dire living conditions.

Read more »

Thousands of Malawians being moved to another site in Durban to ease overcrowdingFor more than a week, the foreign nationals had been camping at the Sherwood Community Centre, seeking help to be repatriated to their home country.

Read more »

Illegal border crossing continues in Limpopo amid deportation of MalawiansBuses carrying Malawian nationals left Durban on Wednesday and arrived at the port of entry on Thursday, where officials processed them before their return home.

Read more »

Pan-African youth summit brings 200 delegates to Johannesburg - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.Annual Youth Leadership Summit to be held in Johannesburg, bringing together 200 delegates…

Read more »