Over 1,000 Malawian Nationals Repatriated from Durban in Humanitarian Operation

Durban sees the repatriation of over 1,000 Malawian nationals who had been camping at the Sherwood site for over a month. The operation, managed with the Malawi embassy, prioritizes dignity and human rights. Simultaneously, 980 Malawians are processed from Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Durban has witnessed a significant humanitarian operation as over 1,000 Malawi an nationals who had been camping in the city have been processed for repatriation to their home country.

The initiative, coordinated with the Malawi embassy which provided the necessary transportation, aims to resolve the prolonged situation where thousands had gathered at the Sherwood site for more than a month, desperately seeking a way to return home. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli emphasized that the entire procedure has been conducted with dignity, upholding human rights and showing respect to all individuals involved.

He expressed satisfaction with the intergovernmental collaboration, stating, "I am happy that we are working hand in hand with other countries to assist our brothers and sisters, so that they do not break the law. And when they want to come back, they'll have to get permits.

" The Premier further contextualized the effort within South Africa's broader immigration framework, noting the presence of many documented foreigners and affirming the nation's ethos of inclusivity while stressing the necessity for legal documentation. "We are staying with so many who are documented.

We don't have a problem, as we understand that we have South Africans in other countries, and we believe that as South Africa, we are a country for everyone, but being in a foreign country, you must have documentation," he explained. The operation prioritizes vulnerable groups, with women and children scheduled to depart first. The emotional relief among those being repatriated was palpable.

One woman shared her joy after enduring two weeks of hardship, saying, "Today I am very, very happy because I am going home. I have suffered for two weeks. Today I am happy that I am going to see my family. It is winter and my baby was getting sick.

I am happy that I am going home and I can get medical services in our country, because here, they said we cannot go to the hospital because we are foreigners. Now I am free.

" In a parallel effort, approximately 980 Malawians were also processed from the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp. Their departure occurred on Thursday night, facilitated by a fleet of fourteen buses. The coordinated actions from both Durban and Krugersdorp mark a major step in concluding a chapter of uncertainty for nearly 2,000 Malawian citizens, demonstrating a structured approach to migration management that balances humanitarian concerns with legal protocols





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Malawi Repatriation Durban Sherwood Kwazulu-Natal Thami Ntuli Lindela Krugersdorp Embassy Buses Documentation Immigration

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