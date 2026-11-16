Outside the Bowl Africa hosts 10,000 children in Paarl for a World Children's Day celebration, marking a decade of community impact and child hunger support.

Outside the Bowl Africa is celebrating a decade of community service by organizing a large-scale World Children's Day event on Friday, 20 November 2026, at Faure Stadium in Drakenstein. This milestone celebration aims to bring together more than 10,000 children from Paarl, Mbekweni, Wellington, Franschhoek, and surrounding areas to address child hunger and highlight early childhood development initiatives.

Decade of Community Support and Impact

The event marks ten years of dedicated work by the organization, which has focused on practical nutritional programs and community-based initiatives to combat child hunger. Founder Mark Maingard emphasized that the celebration is not merely a milestone marker but a profound opportunity to recognize the children, Early Childhood Development (ECD) centers, and communities that have supported their journey. The organization has spent the last decade turning support into tangible action, ensuring that food and resources reach the families who need them most across the Drakenstein region.

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Logistics and Nutritional Focus at Faure Stadium

The gathering at Faure Stadium will feature a comprehensive program designed to provide food, entertainment, learning, and fun for the thousands of attendees. A key component of the celebration is the provision of nutrition; organizers have prepared more than 10,000 boerewors rolls for the children, teachers, and principals attending the event. Additionally, refreshments and nutritional food products will be available, with a specific focus on VitaKidz nutritional meal components to ensure the children receive balanced sustenance during the festivities.

Stakeholder Collaboration and Community Partnerships

Bringing this massive event to fruition requires significant collaboration, with Outside the Bowl Africa working closely with Drakenstein Municipality, local businesses, sponsors, and various non-profit organizations. Mark Maingard noted that the organization has witnessed firsthand the efforts of ECDs and communities, which often operate with very limited resources. The partnership allows the organization to stand alongside these educators and community members, offering a platform to thank them for their daily contributions to child wellbeing and development.

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Direct Benefits and Gift Distribution for Children

Every child attending the event will receive a specially prepared World Children's Day gift bucket. These packages are designed to contain treats, nutritional products, and other gifts that children can take home, reinforcing the central message of the celebration: You Are Loved. The day is structured to allow children from different communities to come together, make memories, and engage in interactive activities, singing, and dancing, creating an environment where they feel valued, included, and cared for by their broader community.

Future Outlook and Long-Term Community Goals

While the event serves as a celebration of the past ten years, it also highlights the collective role that businesses and civic organizations play in supporting child welfare. The celebration aims to create a lasting meaningful experience while acknowledging the year-round contributions of ECD centers and educators. By focusing on the joy of the children and the importance of early development, Outside the Bowl Africa continues to reinforce its commitment to ensuring that all children have access to the nutrition, care, and opportunities necessary to thrive in their future endeavors.