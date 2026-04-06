Outgoing Gauteng MEC Makes Last-Minute Moves Limiting Incoming MEC's Influence

Lebogang Maile, outgoing Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development, took steps before leaving office that critics say will limit the influence of the new economic development MEC from Rise Mzansi, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, in senior management appointments.

As he prepared to leave his post as Gauteng MEC for finance and economic development this week, Lebogang Maile took a significant step that has drawn criticism. Just before Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced a reshuffle of the provincial executive, which split the department of finance and economic development into two, Maile made a decision concerning the appointment of senior managers within the entities reporting to his department.

Specifically, he decreed that the incoming MEC for economic development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa from Rise Mzansi, would not need to concur on these appointments. This move has sparked accusations that Maile, and potentially Lesufi, are attempting to control the appointment of senior officials within key agencies, effectively preventing the new MEC from other parties from having a say in these crucial positions. The reshuffle saw Maile himself being moved to the education, sports, arts, culture, and recreation portfolio. But the controversial decision regarding concurrence was made just hours before the reshuffle was announced, raising questions about its timing and motivations. Critics suggest that Maile may be trying to ensure his preferred candidates remain in place, thereby limiting the influence of the new economic development MEC. The implications of this move are significant, potentially affecting the direction and strategic priorities of these important entities. \In a letter dated April 1, addressed to the chairs of four key entities under his former portfolio – the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller, the Gauteng Tourism Authority, the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA), and the Gauteng Gambling Board – Maile outlined the changes. He stated that the boards were no longer required to seek his concurrence on senior or executive management appointments. Instead, he delegated the recruitment processes to the CEOs and their respective management teams. Furthermore, he explicitly instructed the boards to refrain from interfering in these recruitment processes, emphasizing the importance of allowing the CEOs to lead and oversee the process for all levels below the CEO. He clarified that concurrence would still be required for CEO appointments, with the process coordinated jointly with the department as part of the oversight function. Maile reminded the boards of a directive from the Department of Public Service and Administration and the Office of the Premier requiring that all posts in provincial entities seek the approval of the office of the shareholder/premier before recruitment begins. This directive aims to manage fiscal sustainability when creating and filling vacant posts. CFOs of entities are required to consult with the provincial treasury budget analyst to confirm the availability of funding. Maile’s actions came as three of the four entities were in the process of appointing new boards, with nominations closing on April 15. The timing of this decision is seen as particularly significant, as the new boards will be responsible for overseeing these recruitment processes. \A source close to Maile downplayed the significance of the concurrence issue, arguing that it was not legally required and had no material impact since the agencies are governed by law. The source presented the measure as an oversight mechanism used by Maile in his capacity as the MEC. Regardless of this interpretation, the move has generated controversy, raising concerns about political interference and the potential for a lack of transparency in the appointment of senior managers. The decision to remove the concurrence requirement for the incoming economic development MEC has been met with skepticism. Some observers believe the move is designed to protect the interests of Maile and his allies, and they worry about its impact on the incoming administration. The situation highlights the complexities of political transitions and the importance of ensuring a fair and transparent process in government appointments. The actions of the outgoing MEC have raised questions about good governance and the potential for political influence in decision-making processes. The situation is unfolding at a time when several entities are undergoing restructuring and new board appointments, making the situation even more sensitive and fraught with potential for conflict





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Gauteng Lebogang Maile Panyaza Lesufi Finance Economic Development Appointment Political Interference

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