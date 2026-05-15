OUTA: President Cyril Ramaphosa's dismissal of Social Development Minister Tolashe marks a shift towards consistent accountability within government

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) praised President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to dismiss former Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe, stating that it should be seen as a wider shift towards consistent accountability within government. OUTA joined several parties within and outside the Government of National Unity (GNU), who supported the move and emphasized its importance in sending a strong message about ethics, accountability, and public trust in government.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse ( OUTA ) said President Cyril Ramaphosa ’s decision to dismiss former Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe should mark a wider shift towards consistent accountability within government .

OUTA joined several parties within and outside the Government of National Unity (GNU), who said the move sends a strong message about ethics, accountability and public trust in government. The organisation said the decision was necessary, but warns that accountability loses credibility when consequences are seen as delayed or selective. It added that the Social Development portfolio requires the highest standards of integrity, given its responsibility to vulnerable communities.

Said OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage: “South Africans are exhausted by accountability that appears selective, delayed or politically convenient. ” OUTA is now calling for consistent application of accountability across government, warning that ethical leadership must not depend on public pressure or political context





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OUTA President Cyril Ramaphosa Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe Accountability Ethics Government Of National Unity (GNU) Public Trust Ethical Leadership Accountability Within Government Consistent Application Of Accountability Selective Delayed Or Politically Convenient Accountability Social Development Portfolio Vulnerable Communities South Africans CEO Wayne Duvenage

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