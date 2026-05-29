Ousmane Dembélé's Comeback and France's Quest for Three Consecutive World Cup Finals

Dembélé's 2024-25 Ballon d’Or and his resurgence in form have garnered attention, as France aims to be the third country to reach three successive World Cup finals. His career highlights and achievements are also mentioned.

29-year-old Ousmane Dembélé did not live up to his potential for years, but his 2024-25 Ballon d’Or made the world sit up and take notice.

He led Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a historic treble, including their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. At the 2018 World Cup, he played a minimal role compared to Kylian Mbappé, who made a telling contribution. Dembélé will be hell-bent on proving why he won last year’s world player award as France attempts to reach three successive World Cup finals. His form has not dropped since last season, albeit injuries have troubled him here and there this campaign.

Born in Vernon, France, to a Mauritanian-Senegalese mother and Malian father, he started his professional career at Rennes and joined Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, and PSG. In the 2024-25 season, he experienced a resurgence, contributing 33 goals and 15 assists as PSG won their treble. He is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in world football





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Ousmane Dembélé Ballon D’Or Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League France World Cup Kylian Mbappé Mauritanian-Senegalese Mother Malian Father Rennes Borussia Dortmund Barcelona PSG Career Highlights Achievements

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