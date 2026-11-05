Ouaddou says Appollis fatigue managed as Pirates face Sekhukhune in Carling Knockout quarterfinal

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he is protecting Oswin Appollis from fatigue and expects a tough Carling Knockout quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he is managing star player Oswin Appollis carefully because the forward is suffering from fatigue. Appollis was a key figure in the Pirates squad that won the treble last season but has shifted from a regular starter to primarily an impact player.

Speaking at a press conference at the PSL offices in Parktown on Thursday, Ouaddou said he is protecting his prized diamond. Appollis is a class player and one of the best in South Africa, the coach said. He is full of quality, but we must remember that he is human, not a robot. Ouaddou added that Appollis had a fantastic debut season with Pirates after joining from Polokwane City.

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Pirates Managing Oswin Appollis Fatigue

He handled the transition well and immediately gave everything for his country at the World Cup. He is a player who never cuts corners, which is why he is experiencing fatigue. We are protecting our diamond because we know that by doing so, we will reap the rewards. Pirates host Sekhukhune United in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday at 3pm.

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The match will be the fourth meeting between the sides this season. Pirates have already beaten Sekhukhune 2-0 in the league this season, also beating them 1-0 and 3-0 in the two-legged MTN8 semifinals. Despite winning all three previous encounters, Ouaddou expects one of the toughest games of his tenure. It will be one of the most difficult games we have ever played, he said.

Why? Because we have already hurt Sekhukhune three times this season. We need to be at the height of our form to win this game. We need to defend our title.

Ouaddou Wary Of Sekhukhune Boss Zothwane

The coach is wary of Sekhukhune boss Papi Zothwane, who frustrated Pirates when he was coaching Richards Bay last season. Zothwane managed to hold Pirates to a 2-all draw when he was Bay co-coach in the second round of the league last season. If I remember correctly, we struggled against Richards Bay when he was involved. Ouaddou said playing in front of Pirates fans, their 12th man, gives the team strength.

We began preparing for this match immediately after the derby. I have warned my players that this will be one of our toughest games under the current coach, Papi Zothwane. While he was there during our previous meetings, I do not believe he had fully implemented his ideas then; now, he is firmly in charge. Pirates have won eight of their past 10 fixtures, with a draw and one defeat across all competitions.

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The confidence is there, especially because we have been so balanced in the games we have played, Ouaddou said. We have kept our values, solid at the back, scoring goals, and that is something that can give confidence to the players.

However, the coach insists he is not yet fully satisfied. We are not perfect and every game is another battle where we have to improve. Even though we are doing well, I am not 100% convinced about some areas that we still need to work on. I want to be satisfied with these areas, especially in terms of controlling games.

Saturday's match in Orlando will mark the fourth meeting between Pirates and Sekhukhune this season. Ouaddou expects a challenging clash against Zothwane's side and has warned his players to be at their best. It is an important fixture, Ouaddou commented. Playing in front of our fans, our 12th man, gives us strength.