Ouaddou predicts great future for Mokobodi after derby win over Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised Thapelo Mokobodi after his man-of-the-match performance in the 2-1 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs and predicted a great future for the midfielder.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has predicted a great future for Thapelo Mokobodi after the midfielder delivered a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-1 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

The victory extended Pirates' fine season and gave Ouaddou another chance to highlight the rise of a player he first spotted during his time at Marumo Gallants. Mokobodi, 23, has become a key figure for Pirates this season. He has already featured in 14 matches in all competitions, contributing two assists, both of which came in the derby as he set up Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshepang Moremi for decisive goals.

Also read Abdeslam Ouaddou Predicts Kaizer Chiefs Title Challenge Over 12 Point Gap

Ouaddou's animated touchline behaviour has become a talking point, and he explained that his emotional approach comes from a desire for excellence at a club of Pirates' stature. Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry attended the derby as a global Betway ambassador, and Ouaddou used an anecdote from Henry's book to illustrate his mentality. He recalled how Henry's father was never satisfied when the young striker scored four or five goals in Paris, always demanding more.

Ouaddou Pushes Players for Excellence

I would like to push my players for excellence, to be better and better, Ouaddou said. As a big brother and a coach, you want the best for the players. Ouaddou acknowledged that his intensity does not always have the same effect on every player. In some players, depending on their profile, my emotion can push them to be the best, he said.

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For some who have a weak mentality, when they see the emotion of the coach, they can be surprised, but high level is a lot of emotions and pressure. And you have to manage these emotions. Despite the win, Ouaddou admitted his tactical decisions nearly cost Pirates the derby before Moremi's second-half strike secured the bragging rights. Mokobodi's journey to prominence is remarkable.

Pirates signed him from Stellenbosch FC before the season, where he had not set the scene alight. He benefited from the prolonged absence of injured Sihle Nduli and from Ouaddou mostly overlooking veteran midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula. The midfielder, who played for Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch mostly as a right-back, has formed a strong central midfield partnership with Thalente Mbatha and Simphiwe Masilela. I know Mokobodi from Marumo Gallants, Ouaddou said.

When I arrived at the club, Gallants were sitting at the bottom of the log. They had about 40 players and some were training with the team that's playing in the PSL while others were working on the side, and he was with those on the side. I arranged a friendly game for the players who were sitting on the side and I saw quality in him.

I was surprised as to why this quality boy, and another one who is a right-back, were training on the side and not with the team that was playing. Ouaddou brought Mokobodi and right-back Khumbulani Ncube from the sidelines into the first team at Gallants, and they played a crucial role saving the club from relegation. These two guys helped me secure a position in the PSL with the club, he said.

I was happy the club brought him here to Pirates because I knew what he could bring to us. If you want to talk about his quality, he is a box-to-box player, he is somebody who can run distances and he is clever. He scans before receiving the ball, he can score and assist and he can recover the ball.

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Mokobodi Eyes Bafana Future

What is even more important is he is a professional, he has strong values as a human being and he is respectful to his teammates and the club. I predict a great future for this boy and he is definitely one of the best midfielders in the country. Mokobodi missed out on the Bafana preliminary squad named last week for the home and away Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benni McCarthy's Kenya this month.

However, if he continues at this rate, it will be increasingly difficult for national coach Pitso Mosimane to ignore him. There is strong competition among Bafana's central midfielders, including Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Mbatha, Bathusi Aubaas, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Lebohang Maboe and Luke le Roux. But Mokobodi is pushing hard to be among those distinguished names.

He will get his first taste of the Caf Champions League group stages this season, and that level of competition will benefit him and the rest of the Pirates players as they push to defend the Betway Premiership title they usurped from Mamelodi Sundowns last campaign and aim for domestic cup and continental success. Pirates have recruited and given opportunities to talented players like Mbuthuma, Nduli, Moremi, Lebone Seema, Masindi Nemtajela and Oswin Appollis in recent seasons.

They have also brought through young players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mohau Nkota, who have featured strongly for Bafana. Mofokeng moved to Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise after starring for Bafana at the World Cup, while Mbokazi left for the US in January. Despite those departures, Mokobodi continues to show he will be key for Ouaddou for the remainder of the season as Pirates aim to replicate a remarkable treble in Ouaddou's first season in 2025-26.

Pirates Aim for Domestic Success

Ouaddou's passion on the touchline has become a defining feature of his tenure. He explained that his approach is driven by a desire to achieve excellence at a club of Pirates' stature. It's not easy to do this job, he said. When you played for 17 years and then decide to become a coach, especially at a big club like Pirates, you want the best for your team and your club.

I am driven by excellence. Henry's presence at the derby provided a timely talking point, and Ouaddou used it to reinforce his message about pushing players to raise their standards.