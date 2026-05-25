Ouaddou leads final Betway Premiership monthly awards as Chaine and Ndlovu claim maiden accolades

Abdeslam Ouaddou, Sipho Chaine and Bright Ndlovu recognized for their outstanding performances following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, with OUaddou securing his third Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award and Pirates crowned Betway Premiership champions.

The Betway Premiership has confirmed its final monthly award winners for May, with Abdeslam Ouaddou , Sipho Chaine and Bright Ndlovu recognised for their outstanding performances following the conclusion of the 2025/26 season.

Ouaddou secured his third Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award after guiding Orlando Pirates through an unbeaten run of three wins and one draw in four matches. This strong finish proved decisive, as Pirates were crowned Betway Premiership champions, ending a 14-year title drought.

Ouaddou edged out strong competition from Miguel Cardoso of Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as Bernard Parker of TS Galaxy, who stepped up in the final stretch of the campaign, showing improved consistency and guiding his side clear of the relegation zone and playoffs. Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine claimed his first Betway Premiership Player of the Month award following an outstanding run of form.

Across four matches, he recorded four clean sheets, breaking the all-time record for clean sheets in a single season. He concluded the campaign with a remarkable 21 clean sheets, playing a key leadership role in Pirates’ title-winning season.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United’s versatile player Bright Ndlovu earned the Goal of the Month award for his outstanding long-range strike against Siwelele FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 23 May. The goal showcased his composure and technique and is already regarded as one of the standout strikes of the season. With the S’bonise & Win campaign now successfully concluded, Betway has reinforced its commitment to putting fans at the centre of the game.

A total of 157 winners were rewarded throughout the campaign, including 16 Dial Up winners, celebrating supporters across the country for their passion, creativity and unwavering support. The Betway Premiership monthly awards are a recognition of outstanding contributions to the league, with a range of categories to individual players, coaches, and teams. The winners of these awards are determined by a combination of factors, including performance, consistency and impact on the league.

The awards also serve as a highlight of the league's achievements and a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the players, coaches and teams that make up the Betway Premiership. The S’bonise & Win campaign, which is Betway’s commitment to engage with and reward fans, was hugely successful and demonstrated the power of the game to bring people together.

The campaign saw fans rewarded in a range of ways, including through the monthly awards, with 157 winners recognised across the country. Betway’s commitment to fans is part of its overall strategy to grow the game and make it more accessible to a wider audience





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