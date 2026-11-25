Orlando Pirates beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in the Betway Premiership through second-half goals from substitutes Boitumelo Radiopane and debutant Bheki Mabuza, returning to the top of the standings. Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said a few seasons ago his side would have lost a match like this.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes a few seasons ago his side would have easily lost a game like Tuesday night's 2-0 Betway Premiership win over Golden Arrows.

The win at Orlando Amstel Arena, courtesy of goals from second-half substitutions Boitumelo Radiopane and debutant Bheki Mabuza, also helped Pirates dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit of the standings. Radiopane celebrated his goal for Orlando Pirates in the league win against Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, with Mbatha laying it on a plate for the striker to finish. Ouaddou said the result showed the character of his players.

Also read Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Betway Premiership Preview

Ouaddou praises players character

Maybe a few years ago, we would have lost this kind of game, but we showed that though we can have some difficulties, we manage to win, he said. Maybe for the beauty of football it was not the case today, but there are some games like this. Well done to the boys for showing character, the coach added after the match.

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The Pirates trainer credited their defensive discipline and the substitutes for securing the win, even though the performance was far from convincing. We conceded a lot of transitions and thanks to my defence with Sipho Chaine, they really helped us to keep strength at the back, Ouaddou said. We made some tactical adjustments in the second half and there was a little bit of improvement, but not much, not what I was expecting, he said.

Again, thanks to the impact players, they came and changed the game and that is why we call them impact players, Ouaddou said. The victory lifted Pirates back to the top of the log and ended Sundowns' stay at the summit of the standings. Both goals came after half-time from players who started on the bench, with Mabuza marking his debut with a goal.

Pirates defensive discipline secured win

The win at Orlando Amstel Arena was built on a solid defensive effort, with goalkeeper Sipho Chaine singled out by his coach for helping the team keep strength at the back. Ouaddou admitted his side struggled in transition and needed tactical adjustments in the second half to gain some control, although he felt the improvement was not what he had expected.

He praised the impact of his substitutions, saying Radiopane and Mabuza came on and changed the game, which is why he calls them impact players. The coach said there are games where the beauty of football is not present, but the important thing is that the team manages to win even when it faces difficulties.

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He said a few years ago Pirates would have lost this kind of match, but the current group showed character and the ability to grind out results even when the performance is not at its best. Well done to the boys for showing character, Ouaddou repeated, underlining the resilience of his squad in a hard-fought league encounter.

Pirates return to top of standings

The result also has implications at the top of the table, with Pirates returning to first place and Sundowns dropping from the summit after the midweek round of Betway Premiership fixtures. The match was decided by second-half goals from Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza, both of whom came off the bench, with Radiopane finishing after an assist from Mbatha.

Ouaddou said the defensive unit, including goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, helped the team keep strength at the back despite conceding many transitions during the game. He added that the tactical adjustments made in the second half brought a little improvement, but not as much as he was expecting from his players. The coach again thanked the impact players, saying they came on and changed the game, which is why they are called impact players.

Pirates now return to the top of the standings, dethroning Sundowns, after a win that Ouaddou said would have been lost by his team a few seasons ago. Radiopane celebrated his goal in the win against Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium, a result that gave Pirates the three points and first place in the Betway Premiership.