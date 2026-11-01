Ouaddou admits tactical gamble almost backfired in Pirates' 2-1 Soweto derby win over Chiefs

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted his decision to play Deon Hotto at right back nearly cost his team in a 2-1 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs. Goals from Yanela Mbuthuma and Tshepang Moremi secured the victory.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted his tactical gamble nearly backfired in a 2-1 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Ouaddou deployed Deon Hotto at right back instead of his preferred left back position. He said the plan was to surprise Chiefs and protect Bulelani Sigomoshe, but it did not work as planned. I think that coach Ouaddou put his team in trouble in the first half; I could have cost the game, but sometimes you have to be honest to say it, Ouaddou told the media during the post-match press conference.

Also read Soweto Derby: Orlando Pirates have 10 league scorers, Kaizer Chiefs have eight

Ouaddou Admits Tactical Gamble Backfired

But thank God we came at halftime with 1-1, and it was time to make some tactical adjustments, in which we changed some players as well. We put the players at their right position, and we asked for some movement from the players, especially in the middle in terms of rotation of the ball. Chiefs started brightly but suffered an early setback when Wandile Duba missed a chance. Pirates took the lead through Yanela Mbuthuma.

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Chiefs equalised when Pule Mmodi stabbed home after Sipho Chaine spilled a save. The first half ended 1-1. If I have to define the game, I think Chiefs had the opportunity to kill off the game in the first half, and I think they could have easily come with 3-1 at half time, Ouaddou said.

They didn't take this opportunity, and unfortunately in football when you don't take the opportunity to kill off the game, you give the chance to the opponent to adjust, and we came back in the second half, and we killed them in football. Well done to the boys; it is not easy to win the derby. Ouaddou lived through the emotions of the Soweto Derby.

When he was not showing his frustration by kicking objects or loosening his tie, he was lying prone. In the end, it all made sense: the Moroccan knelt jubilantly at the final whistle, with a clenched fist pumped and pointed to the heavens. Arguably the most exciting team in domestic football since the start of the season, Pirates faced their second-biggest challenge against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates Face Major Challenge Against Chiefs

Having lost 2-0 in the final, it seemed Pirates were headed for yet another defeat. Except this one would have stung even more. It would have come in the derby, where not only three points but also the country's bragging rights were at stake. Chiefs displayed a vigorous first-half performance, notwithstanding the early setback of Wandile Duba's miss and Pirates taking the lead through Yanela Mbuthuma.

In fact, they created their own luck, with Pule Mmodi stabbing home after Sipho Chaine spilled a save. Chiefs had ample chances to kill off the game in the first half, exploiting the spaces with well-timed runs, thanks in part to Ouaddou's flawed system, which included playing Deon Hotto at right-back instead of his preferred left-back position. The Pirates midfield was also virtually empty, with Lebohang Maboe and Sibongiseni Mthethwa pulling the strings with relative ease.

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But for all their dominance, Chiefs failed to convert their chances, as the two teams went into the break level at 1-1. That first-half display proved that Pirates were still not entirely well-oiled, with their youngsters needing to develop the temperament to deliver in high-stakes encounters if they are to remain a dominant force. But there is something Ouaddou seems to have ingrained in this team: a fighting mentality, even when they have their backs against the wall.

Moremi Scores To Give Pirates The Lead

Pirates showed precisely that in the second half, taking the lead through Tshepang Moremi. Ouaddou might have thought they had turned the corner, introducing Mthetheleli Mthiyane and Mpho Padime for their derby debuts. The former appeared to make the experienced coach age quicker, losing possession not once but on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Padime proved more constructive on the day. It must be said that Ouaddou did not cut a frustrated figure simply because his team was failing to apply themselves correctly, but also because Chiefs were making things easy for Pirates and were there for the taking. This was largely down to the fact that Amakhosi coach Fernando da Cruz looked out of sorts in the second half.

Despite realising that his team had lost its intensity with a whopping 30 minutes remaining, he still opted against making tactical substitutions until the 75th minute. That decision not only exposed a lack of a Plan B but also suggested a reluctance to take risks, especially in a derby where the score margin matters little compared to the result: win, draw or lose.

Overall, it was Pirates who sealed the victory, with Ouaddou enjoying himself alongside the players and supporters after the final whistle, showing off some slick dance moves. That was the reward for a hard-fought victory, even if the performance also showed that his team still has a long way to go.