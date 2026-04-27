Ouaddou Accuses Chiefs of ‘Karate’ in Heated Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou voiced strong criticism of Kaizer Chiefs’ tackling in the 1-1 draw, claiming it resembled ‘karate’ and resulted in injuries to his players. The result keeps Pirates at the top of the league, but Sundowns have a game in hand.

The highly anticipated Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs concluded in a 1-1 draw at the FNB Stadium on Sunday, but the match was overshadowed by controversy and accusations of overly aggressive play.

Orlando Pirates head coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, expressed his strong dissatisfaction with Kaizer Chiefs’ tackling, going as far as to suggest their approach resembled ‘karate’ rather than football. Ouaddou’s frustration stemmed from a series of challenges he deemed dangerous and intentionally aimed at injuring his players, specifically mentioning Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and Tshepang Moremi.

The coach was particularly concerned about the physical targeting of these players, stating they were not being challenged for the ball but rather subjected to attempts to ‘break their legs. ’ This sentiment reflects a deep concern about the level of physicality and potential for harm during the match. The situation was exacerbated by an injury sustained by Tshepang Moremi in the 35th minute, forcing him to leave the field.

Ouaddou expressed uncertainty regarding Moremi’s recovery timeline, adding to his distress over the match’s events. Beyond the physical challenges, Ouaddou also questioned a disallowed goal scored by Appollis in the first half, believing he was not offside. While replays offered no definitive proof either way, the decision added to the Buccaneers’ sense of injustice. Kaizer Chiefs took the lead in the 63rd minute through a goal by Pule Mmodi, capitalizing on a well-executed break and assist from Wandile Duba.

Despite the setback, the draw wasn’t entirely detrimental to Pirates’ title aspirations, as Mamelodi Sundowns, their closest rivals, also drew 0-0 against Richards Bay in a subsequent match. This outcome leaves Orlando Pirates one point ahead of Sundowns in the league standings, although Sundowns have a game in hand, scheduled against Polokwane City on Wednesday. The coach, Ben Youssef, also added that the events before the game were unacceptable and sent a bad picture of South African football.

Ouaddou’s post-match comments underscore a broader concern about the standard of play and the potential for reckless challenges in South African football. He emphasized the importance of presenting a positive image of the sport, particularly given its widespread viewership. He acknowledged his relatively recent arrival in South Africa but highlighted the significant audience for the Soweto derby and the need to uphold the integrity of the game.

The coach’s strong words are likely to spark debate about the balance between competitive intensity and player safety. The draw, while maintaining Pirates’ lead, serves as a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in their pursuit of the Betway Premiership title. The upcoming match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Polokwane City will be crucial in determining the championship race, and Pirates will be closely monitoring the result.

The focus now shifts to ensuring player well-being and fostering a more respectful and sportsmanlike environment on the field. The coach concluded by stating that the team will continue to fight until the very last second of the season, regardless of the draw





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Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs Soweto Derby Abseslam Ouaddou Betway Premiership

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