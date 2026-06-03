Ötzi the Iceman's Gut Provides a Glimpse into Pre-Industrial Diets

Scientists have conducted a comprehensive analysis of the microbial landscape of Ötzi's mummy, revealing a dynamic ecosystem and providing a rare window into the intestinal ecosystem of a Copper Age human.

Scientists have conducted the most comprehensive analysis to date of the microbial landscape of Ötzi's mummy, detailing bacteria, fungi and yeasts across multiple tissue sites spanning more than three decades of sampling.

Ötzi's body, preserved by millennia of entombment in glacial conditions, was found to host three distinct microbial worlds. The researchers identified ancient gut bacteria that were part of his microbiome during his lifetime, cold-adapted microorganisms derived from the glacier environment where his body lay, and modern microbes introduced during three decades of museum conservation. The study reveals that Ötzi is not a static, biologically inert relic, but a dynamic ecosystem.

The ancient gut bacteria provide a rare window into the intestinal ecosystem of a Copper Age human, before industrialisation, antibiotics and processed food transformed human microbiomes. The microbes found in Ötzi's gut that date to his lifetime included bacteria associated with fibre-rich pre-industrial diets, rarely found in people living modern Western lifestyles. Their disappearance from Western guts is likely linked to dietary shifts, antibiotic use and reduced exposure to natural environments.

Ötzi essentially shows us what we have lost, and potentially what we might one day want to restore for health reasons. The discovery that cold-loving yeasts are actively growing on Ötzi raises questions about the mummy's long-term integrity. The researchers differentiated which microbes were present during Ötzi's lifetime and which ones colonised his body post-death





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Ötzi The Iceman Microbial Landscape Pre-Industrial Diets Dynamic Ecosystem Copper Age Human

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