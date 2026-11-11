Nearly 1.8 million SAPS 10111 calls abandoned in 2025/26 as minister admits staffing crisis

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says the ratio of 10111 operators to incoming calls is severely inadequate, as new figures show 1.79 million of 8.9 million calls were abandoned in 2025/26.

Nearly 1.8 million calls to the SAPS 10111 emergency number ended before callers could reach an operator in the 2025/26 financial year, according to new figures disclosed by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia.

SAPS received approximately 8.9 million calls nationwide during the period. Of these, 1 790 428 were abandoned, meaning about one in five callers never spoke to an operator. That works out to an average of nearly 5 000 abandoned calls every day. Police classify a call as abandoned when the caller hangs up before reaching an operator or when the system disconnects them.

Also read Security Expert Warns 10111 Emergency System is Failing Public

SAPS Admits Inadequate Operator Ratios

Cachalia also admitted that the ratio of the police emergency service operators to the number of incoming calls is severely inadequate to meet public demand. SAPS attributed the high abandonment rate to staff shortages, lengthy waiting times and technological shortcomings at its call centres. The Midrand call centre in Gauteng recorded about 635 000 abandoned calls, the highest number of any centre. The Maitland centre in the Western Cape recorded 377 121 abandoned calls.

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In KwaZulu-Natal, the Port Shepstone centre recorded 103 976 abandoned calls, accounting for more than half of all the calls it received during the period. The figures emerged from a parliamentary reply and come months after a 10111 operator came under scrutiny over the handling of an emergency call. In August, a motorist reportedly contacted the emergency line after witnessing an assault near the N7.

The caller alleged that the operator repeatedly demanded an exact address despite receiving an approximate location before the call ended. Authorities later discovered the burnt bodies of four men. The incident prompted Parliament Portfolio Committee on Police to call for a national review of staffing, training and equipment at 10111 call centres. SAPS also indicated that it intended to take action over the handling of the call, subject to the outcome of its investigation.

Abandoned Calls Highlight System Pressures

The latest disclosure places renewed focus on the capacity of the police emergency system and its ability to respond to callers in distress. With millions of calls placed each year and almost two million going unanswered, the figures highlight the scale of the pressure on operators and call centre infrastructure. The response from SAPS points to a combination of human and technical failures, from too few operators on duty to systems that drop calls before they are answered.

Parliament has already signalled that it wants a broader review of staffing, training and equipment, suggesting the issue will remain on the oversight agenda. The abandoned call data covers the 2025/26 financial year and was provided in a written reply to a parliamentary question. For the public, the numbers raise questions about what happens when a call for help does not get through, and how quickly police can address the underlying causes.

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The Minister has acknowledged that the current operator-to-call ratio is severely inadequate, a rare admission of the strain on the emergency service. SAPS has not yet said how many additional operators would be needed or when call centre technology might be upgraded. Opposition parties and civil society groups are expected to press for concrete timelines and accountability following the parliamentary disclosure.

Portfolio Committee Links Cases to Reform

The August N7 case remains under investigation, and the Portfolio Committee on Police has linked it to the wider need for reform at 10111 centres. Nearly 1.8 million abandoned calls in a single year is equivalent to roughly the population of a major city, underlining the scale of the problem facing SAPS. As the police service works through its investigation and parliamentary scrutiny continues, the pressure on 10111 call centres is unlikely to ease without staffing and system improvements.

This story was updated with the parliamentary reply figures and comments from the Acting Police Minister.