Oscar Mabuyane Open to Coalition Talks After ANC Loses Municipal Majorities

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane signals willingness to form coalitions as the ANC loses absolute control of Buffalo City and other key municipalities ahead of 2026 local government elections.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has formally acknowledged the political reality that the African National Congress may need to enter into power-sharing agreements to govern certain municipalities in the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections. The Premier confirmed that while formal coalition negotiations have not yet commenced, his administration remains open to collaborating with other political entities to ensure stable local governance.

The African National Congress has experienced a notable decline in voter support within its traditional strongholds, falling below the critical 50 percent threshold required for an outright majority in several key areas. This shift in the political landscape is particularly evident in major urban centers such as Buffalo City Metro and Nelson Mandela Bay, where the party's dominance is no longer guaranteed.

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Historic Shifts In Local Governance

The African National Congress has officially lost its absolute majority in Buffalo City Metro and Makana Local Municipality for the first time since the introduction of democratic local government structures in 1995. This historical milestone marks a significant departure from the party's consistent electoral performance in these regions over the past three decades.

In addition to these major metropolitan areas, several other councils across the Eastern Cape province are emerging as hung councils. The presence of multiple hung councils places the mechanism for forming coalition governments firmly on the administrative agenda for the region's political leadership.

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Premier Addresses Coalition Possibilities

Premier Oscar Mabuyane stated clearly that formal coalition discussions have not yet started, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive review of the election results before any political alliances are formed. He indicated that the province will attribute the results, describing them as either fortune or misfortune, only after receiving the full official reports.

The Premier stressed that a proper analysis of the data is required before any definitive statements regarding future governing arrangements can be made. This cautious approach suggests that the provincial leadership intends to proceed with careful deliberation rather than rushing into binding political commitments.

Strategic Implications For The Region

Despite the African National Congress remaining the overall leading party in the Eastern Cape, its failure to secure outright majorities in several key municipalities means it may have to look beyond its own ranks to form functioning governing administrations. This scenario necessitates a strategic reassessment of how the province manages local government operations in the coming years.

The potential for coalition arrangements introduces a new dynamic to local governance in the Eastern Cape, requiring negotiations with smaller political parties that hold the balance of power in these hung councils. The outcome of these discussions will likely shape the next phase of local government administration and service delivery across the province.