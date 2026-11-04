Orlando Pirates mock ballot paper goes viral on Local Government Election Day

A mock ballot paper bearing Orlando Pirates' logo went viral on social media on Local Government Election Day, as fans joked the club could bring change to South Africa after a nine-match unbeaten league run and Soweto derby win.

A mock ballot paper bearing Orlando Pirates' logo and name went viral on social media on Local Government Election Day on Wednesday. Some supporters jokingly believe the club could be a political party capable of bringing change to the country.

South Africans voted in the 2026 Local Government Elections on Wednesday, 4 November. Voting stations were open from 7am to 9pm. There were 23,696 voting stations opening at 7am for the most fiercely contested local elections yet. Pirates have been a source of joy for The Ghost over the past few months.

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Orlando Pirates Domestic Success

They ended last season on a high, winning the Betway Premiership alongside two cup trophies, the MTN8 and Carling Knockout. They have continued where they left off, going nine league matches unbeaten while securing qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage. Their failure to defend the MTN8 title, following a final defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns, has done little to dampen supporters' spirits. Qualifying for the Champions League group stage has been viewed as a major achievement.

That is particularly so after Sundowns surrendered their title defence in the preliminary qualifiers. The Buccaneers have enjoyed another memorable week, claiming bragging rights in the country after beating arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday's Soweto derby. The victory extended their unbeaten run in league derbies against Amakhosi to seven matches. The good humour surrounding the Sea Robbers has reached another level.

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Some supporters believe the club deserves a place on the ballot paper, arguing it could bring law and order to the country after a near-perfect few months on the football pitch. Popular entertainer and staunch Pirates supporter Primo Baloyi, son of football icon Lucas Radebe, also joined the fun.

Supporters Vote for Football Club

He created a social media advert explaining why he would vote exclusively for the club, taking a swipe at the empty promises and poor service delivery associated with political parties in government. Pirates will host Sekhukhune United in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. For The Ghost, however, it is about more than winning another match.

They will be hoping the Buccaneers put on another show and demonstrate why, at least in the sporting world, they believe the club is ready to rule the country.