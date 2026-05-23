Orlando Pirates Win Betway Premiership Title After 14-Year Wait

Orlando Pirates have won the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title, ending a 14-year wait for the trophy. The team secured the title in a dramatic final match, with standout performances from key players.

Orlando Pirates have secured their first Betway Premiership title in 14 years, claiming the trophy in a dramatic final fixture. The Soweto giants entered the final match knowing a victory would secure the league crown, and they delivered under immense pressure.

The Buccaneers, led by captain Nkosinathi Sibisi and goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, brought the Betway Premiership trophy back to Mayfair for the first time since the 2011/12 season, ending a long wait. The team's success was fueled by standout performances from Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, who have emerged as leading contenders for the PSL Player of the Season award.

Evidence Makgopa, Tshepang Moremi, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Kamogelo Sebelebele also played crucial roles in the attack, providing pace, movement, and quality in the final third. The team's success was a testament to their collective effort and the leadership of their captain and goalkeeper





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Orlando Pirates Betway Premiership PSL Player Of The Season Championship League Trophy Soweto Giants Winning Streak History Teamwork Leadership

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