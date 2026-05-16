Orlando Pirates vs Durban City FC: Highlights, Player Ratings, and Coach Opinions

This news report provides a detailed account of the match between Orlando Pirates and Durban City FC, including player ratings, coach opinions, and highlight moments.

The match between Orlando Pirates and Durban City FC in the Betway Premiership 2025/26 resulted in a goalless draw. Pirates missed an opportunity to secure their first league title in 14 years but showed a solid performance against a highly determined City.

City produced a stunning defensive display to deny stunned Pirates players and supporters. Pirates' coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made some changes in the starting line-up but his moves didn't backfire. City showed strong defensive effort throughout the match with Mfanafuthu Mkhize, Siphamandla Ncanana, and Terrence Mabasa holding their own in front of goalkeeper Frederick Asare. Pirates dominated the attacking and chances created but could not use that to their advantage.

Pirates start in the final day of the season with renewed but outside hope that Sundowns' team can somehow sneak in to win the title. Pirates coach Ouaddou was involved in a confrontation with City assistant coaches after Sipho Chaine was tackled. Pirates showed effort and changes were made to push for the goal, which ultimately failed to influence the result in their favour





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Football New Year Football Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates Durban City FC Nelspruit Soweto Giants TS Galaxy Champions League Nelspruit Orbit College

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orlando Pirates vs Durban City: Bucaneers’ Starting Line-up and Match PreviewDurban City visit Betway Premiership title favourites Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday. Here is the Bucaneers’ expected starting line up. Orlando Pirates are 90 minutes away from becoming the 2025/26 Beway Premiership, thanks to TS Galaxy’s 3-2 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will select an unchanged starting line up after the assured 3-0 win over Magesi FC last Saturday.

Read more »

Durban City star makes big admission before Orlando Pirates matchOrlando Pirates’ Betway Premiership title showdown against Durban City will be extraordinary, according to the visitors' veteran midfielder Thabo Nodada.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates vs Durban City - Saturday, 16 May 2026Orlando Pirates are back at home for one last time in their 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign when they host a season-defining encounter against Durban City.

Read more »

Orlando Pirates' ultimate goal set for league title vs Durban City at Orlando Amstel ArenaSoweto, Johannesburg will be buzzing as Orlando Pirates aim to become champions of the land in their penultimate Betway Premiership match against Durban City this Saturday.

Read more »