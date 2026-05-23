Orlando Pirates, after several near misses, managed to secure their first league title in 14 seasons. This triumph has ended Mamelodi Sundowns' eight-season supremacy and marked the final match for Orbit College in their ambition to secure a place in the upcoming playoff. Coincidental own goals in the final minutes sealed the victory for Pirates and the relegation for Mswenko Boys. With fans fully-packed for the sold-out game and clear skies, castles in Spain seemed to become a reality as Pirate's coach danced with delight on the sideline. Opposing coach Pogiso Makhoye rested his legs and remained cautious throughout the match. Mamelodi Sundowns mixed success with trouble, making it a historical season filled with emotions.

Thalente Mbatha scored a goal for Orlando Pirates , signaling their triumph in the Betway Premiership 2025/26 over rivals Orbit College . Despite struggling in the final round, Pirates managed to secure their first league title in 14 seasons.

The victory marked the end of Mamelodi Sundowns' eight-season supremacy and Pirates' coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, was visibly anxious throughout the match. Due to untimely mistakes, Orbit College conceded two calamitous own goals, thus sealing their relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship





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Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates Orbit College Title Ending Near Misses Mamelodi Sundowns' Supremacy Mswenko Boys' Relegation

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