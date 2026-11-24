Orlando Pirates claimed the top spot in the Betway Premiership standings with a 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows, powered by late goals from substitutes Boitumelo Radiopane and Bheki Mabuza.

Orlando Pirates secured the number one position in the Betway Premiership after a disciplined 2-0 victory against Golden Arrows at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday. The match concluded with a decisive second-half performance that saw the Buccaneers leapfrog second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by two points, reaching a total of 28 points in the league standings.

Pirates Tactical Substitutions Define Victory

Head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou implemented five changes to the starting lineup, rotating players following the 2-0 semifinal win against Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout competition last Saturday. The new lineup featured Nkosikhona Ndaba, Bulelani Sigomoshe, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Oswin Appollis, and Evidence Makgopa, signaling a strategic shift for the league leaders.

Also read Orlando Pirates vs Golden Arrows Betway Premiership Preview

The Buccaneers faced an early disruption in the 12th minute when Thapelo Mokobodi was forced off due to an injury. Thalente Mbatha replaced the injured player, maintaining the team's shape while the match progressed into a high-intensity encounter characterized by rapid transitions and aggressive attacking play from both sides.

Golden Arrows Defensive Resilience Tested

Golden Arrows created the first significant opportunity in the 17th minute when Ronaldo van Neel played Osborn Maluluke through on goal. Maluluke had only goalkeeper Sipho Chaine to beat but blasted his shot over the crossbar, missing a clear chance to break the deadlock. Pirates responded by controlling possession, though Golden Arrows defense held firm against sustained pressure.

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The second half saw Arrows generate early threats, with Sabelo Sithole firing a close-range shot over the bar in the 47th minute. Junior Dion followed up five minutes later by hitting the side netting, demonstrating the visitors' ability to capitalize on counter-attacking opportunities despite Pirates dominating the midfield battle.

Late Goals Seal Premiership Lead Position

Pirates appeared to equalize on the stroke of the hour mark when Mpho Padime pounced on a rebound to score, but the goal was disallowed for offside. The deadlock was finally broken late in the match when Thalente Mbatha delivered a low cross to Boitumelo Radiopane, who tapped the ball into the net to give the Buccaneers a 1-0 advantage.

Bheki Mabuza sealed the victory during the referee's optional time, ensuring Orlando Pirates collected all available points. The result confirms Pirates as the league leaders, setting a strong tone as they look to maintain their momentum in the ongoing Betway Premiership season.