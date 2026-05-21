Orlando Pirates to face Orbit College in crucial Betway Premiership match

Orlando Pirates will look to clinch the 2025/26 Betway Premiership crown when they take on Orbit College at the sold out Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, while the chase for league survival continues at the lower end of the table.

Orlando Pirates will look to clinch the 2025/26 Betway Premiership crown when they take on Orbit College at the sold out Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, while the chase for league survival continues at the lower end of the table.

Sitting in second-place, Pirates are currently two points behind Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of Matchday 38. Bucs will need a win against Orbit to clinch the trophy, while they missed out on being named the new league champions following their 0-0 draw with Durban City at the Orlando Amstel Arena last Saturday. As for the Mswenko Boys, Orbit College are currently on 24 points, essentially a point away from safety amid a tense dog fight for survival.

Marumo Gallants, who are likewise on 24 points in 14th position, will face Stellenbosch FC at home in their final league assignment. Not far from the drop zone, Chippa United have accumulated 25 points in 13th ahead of their last league game of the season against Kaizer Chiefs. The Chilli Boys are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Golden Arrows last week, a result that greatly impacted their bid to stay in the division.

Then, at the bottom of the table, Magesi are scheduled to take on Richards Bay at the Seshego Stadium on Saturday. Magesi are currently in last position on the table with 21 points and will head into their game against the Natal Rich Boyz following three consecutive losses against Orbit College, Orlando Pirates and Siwelele respectively.

It remains to be seen how the campaign will end for teams at the bottom of the log, as Chippa could end up in the Promotion Play-off zone as their lowest possible position. Magesi require victory over Richards Bay to give themselves a shot at safety and at the same time, hope Pirates beat Orbit. Should such a result transpire, Magesi would leapfrog Orbit with the latter facing automatic relegation.

Also, Magesi would be in the clear if Gallants lose heavily against Stellenbosch and at the same time, close in on their goal difference disadvantage (Magesi on -20 and Gallants on -17)





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